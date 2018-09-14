6 things to do in Gladstone today and over the weekend
1. Friday night at Crow Street
Crow Street's monthly Friday market is on this week with an experience like no other.
Filled with live entertainment, art workshops, open mic, kid's space and more, there's plenty on offer for the whole family at Crow Street Creative.
When: Today, 6-9pm
How much: Gold coin donation
2. Friends Trivia in the Courtyard
Fans of the classic '90s US sitcom Friends will unite at Lightbox Espresso + Wine Bar for trivia in the courtyard.
The themed event will see groups test their knowledge against one another to see who is the biggest Friends fan in Gladstone.
When: Today, 7-10pm
How much: Register by emailing info@lightboxgladstone.com
3. Gridlock LIVE
Gladstone's Rocky Glen Hotel will be rocking and rolling on Saturday night with local band Gridlock taking to the stage.
The band is known for its '70-80s rock music, and also features '90s classics from bands like Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Kiss and more.
When: Tomorrow from 8pm
How much: Free
4. Miriam Vale Lions Markets in the Park
Head on down to Lions Park tomorrow morning for your monthly fix of markets.
Take a stroll through the park and enjoy a large number of stalls, including food options as well.
When: Tomorrow, 7am-12pm
How much: Free
5. Qi Gong Classes
Spinnaker Park will host free Qi Gong classes by instructor Mark Brookes.
Based on traditional Chinese medical theory, Qi Gong reduces stress and anxiety and helps to balance the mind.
When: Sunday, 10am
How much: Free
6. Suicide awareness and prevention week family fun day
Also at Spinnaker Park on Sunday, with a family fun day in support of Suicide Prevention Week.
There'll be face painting, sausage sizzle, three-legged races plus cricket and soccer to keep everyone entertained for a good casue.
When: Sunday from 12pm
How much: Free