6 things to do in Gladstone today and over the weekend

Gridlock during a gig at the Hot Rod Show at Calliope Historical Village in 2017.

Gridlock during a gig at the Hot Rod Show at Calliope Historical Village in 2017. Mike Richards GLA010717MOTA

1. Friday night at Crow Street

Crow Street's monthly Friday market is on this week with an experience like no other.

Filled with live entertainment, art workshops, open mic, kid's space and more, there's plenty on offer for the whole family at Crow Street Creative.

When: Today, 6-9pm

How much: Gold coin donation

2. Friends Trivia in the Courtyard

Fans of the classic '90s US sitcom Friends will unite at Lightbox Espresso + Wine Bar for trivia in the courtyard.

The themed event will see groups test their knowledge against one another to see who is the biggest Friends fan in Gladstone.

When: Today, 7-10pm

How much: Register by emailing info@lightboxgladstone.com

3. Gridlock LIVE

Gladstone's Rocky Glen Hotel will be rocking and rolling on Saturday night with local band Gridlock taking to the stage.

The band is known for its '70-80s rock music, and also features '90s classics from bands like Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Kiss and more.

When: Tomorrow from 8pm

How much: Free

4. Miriam Vale Lions Markets in the Park

Head on down to Lions Park tomorrow morning for your monthly fix of markets.

Take a stroll through the park and enjoy a large number of stalls, including food options as well.

When: Tomorrow, 7am-12pm

How much: Free

5. Qi Gong Classes

Spinnaker Park will host free Qi Gong classes by instructor Mark Brookes.

Based on traditional Chinese medical theory, Qi Gong reduces stress and anxiety and helps to balance the mind.

When: Sunday, 10am

How much: Free

6. Suicide awareness and prevention week family fun day

Also at Spinnaker Park on Sunday, with a family fun day in support of Suicide Prevention Week.

There'll be face painting, sausage sizzle, three-legged races plus cricket and soccer to keep everyone entertained for a good casue.

When: Sunday from 12pm

How much: Free