WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do

TEA TIME: Roly Bath, Don Robertson and Brian Western at the 2017 Mayor's Morning Tea. Mike Richards GLA280817FRNT

1. 'Intercity Images' launch

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum will officially launch their latest exhibition, "Intercity Images: Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange Combined Images”.

The exhibition features a joint display of photographs by Gladstone's sister City, Saiki City and Gladstone citizens.

When: Friday, 6pm

How Much: RSVP by phone on 4976 6766

2. Speed Dating Mixer

(ages 18-33)

Single and ready to mingle?

Head on down to Lightbox Espresso + Wine Bar for a speed dating mixer free of anxiety, with the opportunity to meet that someone special.

When: Friday, 6-9pm

How Much: Text Mitch on 0437 880 456 with your name and age to register.

3. Mayor's Seniors Week Morning Tea

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett invites residents over 55 to a special senior's week morning tea at Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.

The annual morning tea is an opportunity to catch up with friends, socialise and celebrate the region's senior citizens.

When: Saturday, 10am-12pm

How Much: Free

4. Musical Nostalgia Nite

The QRI Hall on Off Street hosts Musical Nostalgia Nite on Saturday with old rock and roll, rockabilly, country and old time tunes.

Dance and sing the night away while enjoying nibblies, raffles and prizes.

When: Saturday, 7.30-11.30pm

How Much: $10 per person

5. NDRL Grand Final

Sunday afternoon footy has never been so exciting, as Gary Larson Oval at Miriam Vale hosts Grand Final Day.

Miriam Vale's Magpies take on the South Kolan Sharks at 3pm, with post-match entertainment keeping the party rolling into the night.

When: Sunday, Games from 11am, main game at 3pm

How Much: Adults $7, Students $4, Children under 12 free

6. Full Moon Yoga in the Park

Bring the whole family for a night of relaxation before getting back into the working week, with yoga under the moonlight at Gladstone Marina Parklands. Run by Salt Power Yoga, it's an opportunity to connect not only with your own body but the Gladstone community.

When: Sunday, 6pm

How Much: Free, with attendees encouraged to bring a small donation for charity