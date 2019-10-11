WHAT’S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

Bonsai basics workshop

DO YOU want to learn more about bonsai’s? Head on down to the Mount Larcom Library this morning for an introductory workshop that will teach you all the basics.

When: Today, 10am-noon.

How much: Free, bookings essential call 4975 1205.

Friday Night at Crow St

HEAD down to one of Gladstone’s favourite art precincts and enjoy a Friday night out with family and friends. There will be live music, open mic, food vendors, art workshops and kids’ space.

When: Tonight from 6pm.

How much: Gold coin entry

Disney musical trivia

IF YOU are a fan of disney, music or trivia then you don’t want to miss tonight’s event at Lightbox.

When: Tonight, 7pm.

How much: Free, reserve your table: info@lightboxgladstone.co

Fashion parade

CELEBRATE 100 years of Quota International with an afternoon fashion parade to see Noni B’s latest spring fashions. There will be live music, afternoon tea and prizes. Funds raised will go towards disadvantaged women and children in the Gladstone region.

When: Tomorrow at Yaralla Sports Club from 2pm-6pm.

How much: $40, book online gladstoneeventscentre.com.au

90s party

RELIVE the 90s tomorrow night at The Precinct Gladstone with DJ Vinc3nt playing some of the best 90s hits.

When: Tomorrow night from 9pm.

How much: Free

Morning markets

ENJOY your Sunday morning strolling around either the markets at The Coffee Window or at PCYC Gladstone.

When: Sunday TCW markets from 7am-noon, Sunday PCYC markets from 8am-noon.

How much: Free

Festival launch

JOIN in on the fun this Sunday as part of the Sports and Active Living Festival launch day. There will be activities to suit all ages including a rock climbing wall, sumo suit wrestling, a giant inflatable slide, zorb ball collision course and more.

When: Sunday at Memorial Park from 9am-1pm.

How much: Free

Sunday Fun Day

YOU are invited to raffle day at the Young Australian Hotel this Sunday. After the raffle is drawn at 2pm, Brittany Elise will kick off the afternoon with some live music.

When: Sunday from noon.

How much: Free

Full moon yoga

AS PART of Mental Health Week, Epic Yoga & Lifestyle are hosting yoga practice outdoors under the moonlight. Suitable for all ability levels. Grab your friends or family and come down a few minutes early to find a spot and settle in.

When: Sunday, 5pm at Friend Park at Barney Point Beach.

How much: Free