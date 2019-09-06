WHAT'S ON: 72 hours of things to do this weekend

WEEKEND ENTERTAINMENT: Tannum Sands Beach Arts and Music market is back this weekend.

WEEKEND ENTERTAINMENT: Tannum Sands Beach Arts and Music market is back this weekend. Paul Braven GLA051116BAM

Noughties Musical Trivia

COME along tonight to Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar for all things 00's at Noughties Musical Trivia.

There will be the songs you love from artists like Black Eyed Peas, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Eminem and more.

WHEN:

Tonight from 7pm.

HOW MUCH:

Free, reserve a table info@lightboxgladstone.co

Beach Arts Music

WHAT better way to kick off spring than by coming along to this month's BAM markets.

The markets will be held at Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands, and there will be live music, a wide variety of stalls and delicious food.

WHEN:

Tomorrow from 2pm.

HOW MUCH:

Free.

Camp oven extravaganza

MIRIAM Vale Hotel is putting on the annual Camp Oven Extravaganza tomorrow night.

A group of the best camp oven cooks in the district will cook one or two dishes each for everyone to enjoy.

WHEN:

Tomorrow from 5pm.

HOW MUCH:

$15 for adults, $8 for kids. Bookings essential call 49745209.

Grand Hotel Gladstone celebrates 121st birthday

YOU are invited to come along this Saturday evening to help celebrate the Grand Hotel Gladstone's 121st birthday.

Get out those suits and ties, dresses and heels, this celebration is a black tie event.

WHEN:

Tomorrow from 6pm.

HOW MUCH:

$95pp, bookings essential. Discount for tables of 10. Call 48390002 or email grandfunctions@theoaksgroup.com.au

Drag queen show

IF YOU are up for a laugh, this Low Hanging Fruit Drag Queen Show is for you. The show will star Dame Martini Ice, Mya Crayfone, Carrie MeClutch and Carmen Taykett.

18+ only at Harvey Road Tavern.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, doors open 7.30pm.

HOW MUCH:

$10 before the show and at the door.

Out of the Shadows walk

AHEAD of World Suicide Prevention Day, which is on September 10, Ride 4 Life Gladstone Region invites everyone to come down this weekend and participate in Lifeline's annual Out of the Shadows walk.

The walk is to raise awareness, remember those who lost their lives to suicide and make a commitment to help prevent further deaths by suicide.

It will be held at the East Shores Precinct.

WHEN:

Sunday from 5am.

HOW MUCH:

Free.