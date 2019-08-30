WHAT'S ON: 72 hours of things to do this weekend

WHAT'S ON: This year's Gladstone Region Multicultural Festival is on tomorrow from 10am. Pictured, Mia Robinson, 3, and Elizabeth Merino, 4, at the 2017 Gladstone Multicultural Festival.

WHAT'S ON: This year's Gladstone Region Multicultural Festival is on tomorrow from 10am. Pictured, Mia Robinson, 3, and Elizabeth Merino, 4, at the 2017 Gladstone Multicultural Festival. Mike Richards GLA030917FEST

Gladstone Region Multicultural Festival

TOMORROW thousands of residents from across the Gladstone Region will come down to Tondoon Botanic Gardens to celebrate cultural diversity as part of the Gladstone Region Multicultural Festival. The annual event sees about 7000 people attend each year.

There will be plenty of food and entertainment to enjoy throughout the day and into the night. Everyone is invited to bring along friends and family to Tondoon Botanic Gardens for the festival.

WHEN:

Tomorrow from 10am-8pm

HOW MUCH:

Free

Rosedale Markets

THE quarter-year Rosedale Markets are the perfect way to spend your Saturday morning mingling with the wider Gladstone Region community at Rosedale Hall. There will be stalls, car-boot sales and food on the day.

For more information email gcstirrat@ bigpond.com or call Graham 0475392151.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, 7.30am-noon

HOW MUCH:

Free

Quote Club Cent Sale

THE Quote Club of Gladstone will hold its Father's Day Cent Sale at Gladstone Bowls Club.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, 1pm start

HOW MUCH:

$1 for adults, 50c for kids

Hayley Marsten's

album launch at

Crow Street Creative

GLADSTONE'S very own Hayley Marsten will visit her hometown on her debut album launch tour tomorrow night at Crow Street Creative.

WHEN:

Tomorrow from 7pm

HOW MUCH:

General admission tickets $20. Tickets available online at stickeytickets.com.au or at the door.

Singing workshops

with Jonathon Welch

GLADSTONE Performing Arts Company will be running three singing workshops this weekend with Jonathon Welch from Choir of Hard Knocks. His visit is sponsored by the Regional Arts Development Fund. The workshops will be held at the Grand Hotel Gladstone.

WHEN:

Primary on Saturday from 10am-12.30pm, Secondary from 1.30-4pm, adults on Sunday from 10am.

HOW MUCH:

$10 for primary and secondary, $15 for adults. Open to GPAC members and non-members. To book visit gladstoneperformingarts company.org

Plant display

THE Gladstone Orchid and Foliage Society Inc will be holding a Plant Display and Sales Day at the Sun Valley Market Place next to Drakes. There will be a range of orchids, ferns and foliage for sale and orchid potting.

WHEN:

Tomorrow and Sunday from 8am

HOW MUCH:

Free

Father's Day Whiskey Masterclass

TO CELEBRATE this year's Father's Day, bring your dad down to The Harvey Road Tavern for a Whiskey Masterclass.

Families are invited to come along, treat dad to dinner and hang around for the Whiskey Masterclass. Someone from Dan Murphey's will come in to run the masterclass.

WHEN:

Sunday, 6-7pm

HOW MUCH:

Free, bookings essential call 49787102

Calliope Football

Club Cent Sale

WITH over 400 prizes to be won, the Calliope Football Club Cent Sale is sure to be a hit. Funds raised from the day will go towards Calliope Football Club to help lessen fees for children wanting to join. The event will be held at the Calliope RSL Hall.

WHEN:

Sunday, 1pm start

HOW MUCH:

$1 entry. Bookings are essential, call Tracey on 0406731169