WHAT'S ON: 72 hours of things to do this weekend
Gladstone Region Multicultural Festival
TOMORROW thousands of residents from across the Gladstone Region will come down to Tondoon Botanic Gardens to celebrate cultural diversity as part of the Gladstone Region Multicultural Festival. The annual event sees about 7000 people attend each year.
There will be plenty of food and entertainment to enjoy throughout the day and into the night. Everyone is invited to bring along friends and family to Tondoon Botanic Gardens for the festival.
WHEN:Tomorrow from 10am-8pm
HOW MUCH:Free
Rosedale Markets
THE quarter-year Rosedale Markets are the perfect way to spend your Saturday morning mingling with the wider Gladstone Region community at Rosedale Hall. There will be stalls, car-boot sales and food on the day.
For more information email gcstirrat@ bigpond.com or call Graham 0475392151.
WHEN:Tomorrow, 7.30am-noon
HOW MUCH:Free
Quote Club Cent Sale
THE Quote Club of Gladstone will hold its Father's Day Cent Sale at Gladstone Bowls Club.
WHEN:Tomorrow, 1pm start
HOW MUCH:$1 for adults, 50c for kids
Hayley Marsten's
album launch at
Crow Street Creative
GLADSTONE'S very own Hayley Marsten will visit her hometown on her debut album launch tour tomorrow night at Crow Street Creative.
WHEN:Tomorrow from 7pm
HOW MUCH:General admission tickets $20. Tickets available online at stickeytickets.com.au or at the door.
Singing workshops
with Jonathon Welch
GLADSTONE Performing Arts Company will be running three singing workshops this weekend with Jonathon Welch from Choir of Hard Knocks. His visit is sponsored by the Regional Arts Development Fund. The workshops will be held at the Grand Hotel Gladstone.
WHEN:Primary on Saturday from 10am-12.30pm, Secondary from 1.30-4pm, adults on Sunday from 10am.
HOW MUCH:$10 for primary and secondary, $15 for adults. Open to GPAC members and non-members. To book visit gladstoneperformingarts company.org
Plant display
THE Gladstone Orchid and Foliage Society Inc will be holding a Plant Display and Sales Day at the Sun Valley Market Place next to Drakes. There will be a range of orchids, ferns and foliage for sale and orchid potting.
WHEN:Tomorrow and Sunday from 8am
HOW MUCH:Free
Father's Day Whiskey Masterclass
TO CELEBRATE this year's Father's Day, bring your dad down to The Harvey Road Tavern for a Whiskey Masterclass.
Families are invited to come along, treat dad to dinner and hang around for the Whiskey Masterclass. Someone from Dan Murphey's will come in to run the masterclass.
WHEN:Sunday, 6-7pm
HOW MUCH:Free, bookings essential call 49787102
Calliope Football
Club Cent Sale
WITH over 400 prizes to be won, the Calliope Football Club Cent Sale is sure to be a hit. Funds raised from the day will go towards Calliope Football Club to help lessen fees for children wanting to join. The event will be held at the Calliope RSL Hall.
WHEN:Sunday, 1pm start
HOW MUCH:$1 entry. Bookings are essential, call Tracey on 0406731169