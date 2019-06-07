WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

ANNUAL FUN: Jenni Scott with her champion flowers at the 2018 Gladstone show, on again this weekend.

ANNUAL FUN: Jenni Scott with her champion flowers at the 2018 Gladstone show, on again this weekend. Mike Richards GLA080818SHOW

1. Billionaire Boy stage show

BASED on the best-selling novel by David Walliams, Billionaire Boy hits the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre stage this weekend.

Recommended for ages six to 12years, the show lets kids' imaginations run wild and questions what it would be like to have a billion dollars.

The show is an original Australian adaptation of the book, which follows the story of 12-year-old Joe, who has everything a boy could ever want.

When: Friday, noon and 6pm.

How much: One price $16, family (two adults, two children) $60.

2. Glenn Shorrock Live

HARVEY Road Tavern plays host to one of Australia's most iconic musicians tonight, with Glenn Shorrock performing live.

With a career spanning more than 40years, the Little River Band, The Twilights and Axiom band member is one of the elder statesmen of Australian contemporary show business.

When: Friday, 8pm.

How much: General admission $39.80, over 18 only.

3. 2019 Gladstone Show

GLADSTONE will be on show this weekend as the annual Gladstone Show rolls into town.

The yearly agricultural event features a host of fun family activities, including an animal farm, reptile display, dog show, orchid and foliage society annual display, sideshow alley and more.

There's also an action-packed evening display, with Friday hosting freestyle motocross and demolition derby, along with traditional speedway on Saturday.

Fireworks displays will take place on both nights.

When: Friday from 4pm, Saturday from 10am.

How much: Adults $15, students $10, primary students $5, preschoolers free.

4. GRIN Family Fun Day

GLADSTONE Region Interfaith Network will host a free family fun day with jumping castle, face painting, games and plenty of food and drink this weekend.

The event is made possible through funding assistance from the State Government and is an opportunity to meet new people from diverse backgrounds, cultures and faiths in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Grab a chair or picnic blanket and head to Gladstone Marina Parklands for an easy morning out.

When: Saturday, 10am-noon.

How much: Free.

5. Wallaby Rugby League Club family day

STILL got that State of Origin fever running through your veins?

Enjoy a huge day of country rugby league as the local club Gladstone Wallabys host their family day, featuring junior matches and four senior league games.

When: Saturday, under-6s to under-11s from 8am, women's games at 11am and 12.15pm, division two from 1.30pm and division one from 3pm.

How much: Gold coin donation for junior games, $4 adults and $2 children over 12 for senior games, seniors and children under 12 free.

6. Discovery Coast Rotary Markets

IF YOU'RE down at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy, why not make your way to the Discovery Coast Markets this weekend?

Held at the SES grounds, there'll be plenty on offer to browse and enjoy, including arts, crafts, bric-a-brac and fresh produce.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon.

How much: Free.