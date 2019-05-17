WHAT'S ON: 72 hours of things to do this weekend

POUNDING THE PAVEMENT: The start of the 2018 Million Paws Walk at Canoe Point, Tannum Sands, which drew a massive crowd. The event is on again this weekend and is one of the RSPCA's biggest fundraisers.

Velocity LIVE at Rocky Glen Hotel

START your weekend off on your dancing feet with Velocity performing live on stage at the Rocky Glen Hotel.

Head down and enjoy a few drinks or maybe even a bite to eat as you kick-off your weekend at one of the best live entertainment hotspots in town.

When: Friday, 8.30pm

How much: Free entry

Miriam Vale Lions Markets in the Park

HELD on the third Saturday of each month, the Miriam Vale Markets in the park are back this weekend.

Support the local Lions Club and all their stallholders including food, clothing, jewellery, secondhand goods and more.

The Lions Club will also be serving up delicious bacon and egg wraps, sausages and burgers.

When: Saturday, 7am-noon

How much: Free entry

The Coat of Many Colours - The Song of Dolly Parton

GLADSTONE Entertainment Convention Centre is the place to be for live entertainment on Saturday night with the Dolly Parton tribute show hitting the stage.

Performed by 23-year old Brooke McMullen, the show features all of Dolly's biggest hits brought to life including 9 to 5, Jolene and the award winning I Will Always Love You.

When: Saturday, 7.30-10pm

How much: Adult $62, concession $55, student $29.

Gladstone Wedding and Special Events Expo

RETURNING to the Gladstone Events Centre for another year, the 2019 Wedding and Special Events Expo is the perfect planning place for those ready to tie the knot.

There'll be plenty on offer including speciality clothing boutiques, photographers, florists, decorators and much more to make sure your day goes off without a hitch.

The first 200 guests will receive a complimentary goodie bag with one lucky winner taking home a trip to Heron Island.

When: Sunday, 9am-1pm

How much: $5 entry

2019 RSPCA Million Paws Walk

IT'S the biggest event on the calendar for the RSPCA and this weekend the Million Paws Walk returns to Canoe Point, Tannum Sands.

Grab your pooch and hit the pavement for a cause with proceeds from the event going towards fighting animal cruelty.

There will be food, competitions and activities for the kids with plenty of fun continuing on after the walk itself.

When: Sunday, event start 8am, walk 9am

How much: On the day adults $25, children $15, concession $22.

Gladstone Rotary Markets

THE Rotary Club of Gladstone Midday is holding its regular charity markets again this weekend at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens where there'll be plenty on offer for all ages.

Enjoy browsing a range of bric-a-brac, homewares, fruit and veg and more while enjoying a leisurely Sunday morning stroll through the beautiful natural gardens.

When: Sunday, 7am-noon

How much: Free entry

Yachties music on the waterfront

SPEND the last few hours of your weekend lazing by the Gladstone waterfront with a Sunday Sesh at Gladstone Yacht Club.

Jayd Mackenzie will perform live so grab your friends and a drink or two and relax by the water with one of the best local acts around.

When: Sunday, from 3pm

How much: Free entry