WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

SATURDAY NIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Crow Street Creative's Food and Music Fest is back this weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Crow Street Creative's Food and Music Fest is back this weekend. Matt Taylor GLA270118CROW

1. Calliope Country Club kitchen re-opening

The Calliope Country Club has announced the re-opening of their kitchen with new head chef Nick.

There will be a new menu for all to enjoy, so head on down and show your support to the local club.

When: Tonight, lunch 12-2pm and dinner 5-7.30pm

How much: Varies.

2. Crow Street Food and Music Fest

Head down to one of Gladstone's favourite art precincts for your Saturday night entertainment at Crow Street Creative's food and music fest.

Jam packed with food vendors there'll also be live entertainment from local and visiting bands, art gallery and kids activities.

When: Tomorrow, 6pm.

How much: Adults $5, children and open mic performers free.

3. RG's twilight markets with The Easy Tigers

One of Central Queensland's most popular bands, The Easy Tigers will perform live on stage at Rocky Glen's monthly twilight markets this weekend.

Head down to the RG's carpark where there will be heaps of stalls, musicians, arts and craft, food and more.

When: Tomorrow, 2-8pm.

How much: Free.

4. Harbour City BMX "March Madness” Open day

Ever wanted to see some of your favourite Gladstone celebrities take on a fast, dirty and bumpy BMX track?

Harbour City BMX Club is hosting an open day tomorrow with plenty of action on and off the track, including their annual celebrity BMX race.

The event also hosts round three of the BMXQ 2019 State Development Series.

When: Tomorrow, racing from 1.30pm.

How much: Spectators free.

5. 2019 Miss Hawaiian Tropic

Industrie Nightclub hosts heat one of the Miss Hawaiian Tropic Model Search this weekend, presented by Modish Model Management.

See some of Gladstone's best models on stage, with the heats being judged in clubwear and swimwear with plenty of cash and prizes to be won.

Competitors have the opportunity to compete at the national finals on the Gold Coast in September and the world final in Mexico.

When: Tomorrow, 8pm.

How much: Free entry.

6. Boyne Tannum Orchid and Foliage Show

It's set to be a huge weekend for lovers of plants and flowers, with a long and varied program of activities as part of the Boyne Tannum Orchid and Foliage Show 2019.

Join guest speakers across the two big days at St Francis Catholic Primary School and explore the amazing plants on offer, with sales, judging and raffles.

When: Tomorrow 8am-4pm and Sunday 9.30am-1.30pm.

How much: Adults $3, children under 16 free.

7. Tannum Crab Classic family fun day

Raising money for local children with a disability through Gladstone Community Linking Agency and men's mental health awareness, the Tannum Crab Classic celebrates it's tenth anniversary this year. Dennis Park at Boyne Island hosts the family day event with live entertainment, activities, prizes, raffles and of course the auction for the famous crab race.

When: Sunday, 12-6pm.

How much: Gold coin donation.

8. Boyne Valley country markets

Kirsten's Cottage on the corner of Pine St, Builyan, will host this weekend's Boyne Valley country markets.

Held on the last Sunday of each month, enjoy a scenic drive through the valley to check out all the market stalls, do some weekend shopping and even enjoy a delicious lunch.

When: Sunday, 9am-12pm.

How much: Free.