WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

SOUNDS GREAT: Mark 'Cal' Callaghan out front of Gang Gajang at Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival. Mike Richards GLA180218ABRR

Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival

IT'S arguably the biggest weekend on the Agnes Water calendar as the annual Blues, Roots and Rock Festival heads into town this weekend.

A bumper lineup is on the cards for the music festival including acts The Black Sorrows, Lloyd Spiegel, Dallas Frasca, Brad Butcher and more.

There'll also be plenty of activities on offer for musos including a blues guitar workshop and songwriters session held across the weekend.

The festival is held at the SES grounds on Captain Cook Drive in a pristine, natural setting.

When: Friday 4-9pm, Saturday 9am-9pm and Sunday 9am-2.30pm

How much: Friday $66, Saturday $110, Sunday $66, three-day festival pass $154.

RSPCA paws and pints at The Dock

HOSTED by RSPCA Gladstone, Paws and Pints returns to The Dock at East Shores tonight.

Bring your dog or borrow a friend's and enjoy an end-of-week beverage or two, with live music from Chris Bax.

A percentage of sales from the event go towards the RSPCA, with volunteers in attendance with $50 boards, merchandise and some adorable dogs and puppies.

When: Friday, 4pm.

How much: Free.

February Roller Disco

Valentine's Day continues for another night at the Gladstone PCYC as the roller derby kicks off the year in style.

Skaters are encouraged to dress up in their best Valentine's Day outfit, with prizes on offer for the best dressed.

The all ages event features plenty of games, music, prizes and food and drink for a great family night out.

When: Friday, 6.30pm.

How much: $10 per person (BYO socks).

Miriam Vale Lions Markets

HELD every third Saturday of the month, the Miriam Vale Lions markets are on again this weekend at Miriam Vale Lions Park.

Explore a huge range of stalls for the whole family or simply enjoy a lazy Saturday morning with a stroll through the park.

When: Saturday, 7am-12pm.

How much: Free.

Junior intercity cricket carnival pads up

Gladstone cricket shines this weekend hosting junior representative games across the region.

Gladstone hosts the under-14s juniors at Clinton Oval while the Under-16s are playing at Yaralla and BITS Oval.

Sun Valley will also host the open representative final between Gladstone and Rockhampton from 9.30am, so get down and support your local team.

When: Saturday from 9am and Sunday from 8am.

How much: Free.

Trivia with Dr M Quizology

RAISING funds for the Cancer Council's relay for life, Yaralla Events Centre will host a trivia night with Dr M's Quizology Services.

There's big prizes up for grabs including $500 for first place, $200 for second place and other prizes for third.

Enjoy an evening testing your knowledge along with games, lucky door prizes and raffles.

When: Saturday, 7pm.

How much: $10 per person for teams of up to 10 people, tickets from gladstoneeventscentre.com.au.

Gold Dust Woman North Queensland Tour

YOU can go your own way down to Harvey Road Tavern tomorrow night for this Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks tribute act. Featuring songs from Fleetwood Mac's early years, the show follows the journey of Stevie Nicks through to her successful solo career.

When: Saturday, 8.30pm.

How much: $10 pre-sale, $15 on the door.

Rocky Glen Sunday Sesh

Enjoy Sunday afternoon with live music and cold beverages at Rocky Glen Hotel, with Phineas Q performing live.

When: Sunday, 2-7pm.

How much: Free.