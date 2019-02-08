WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

1. Friday night is back at Crow Street

Crow Street Creative's art precinct is hosting it's first event for 2019 tonight and presents as a sure-fire way to get your weekend kickstarted.

With fun for the whole family there'll be the regular exhibitions, live entertainment with open mic, kids' space, food and more.

The event will also support a World Communities Arts Day workshop with a large artwork available for community collaboration.

When: Today, 6-9pm

How Much: Gold-coin donation

2. Yoga in the City

Start your weekend off as relaxed as possible with an hour of yoga in the Lightbox Espresso + Wine Bar courtyard.

Hosted by Epic Yoga and Lifestyle, the event is open to yogis both new and experienced with a friendly and open environment for learning.

Registrations are required prior to the event.

When: Tomorrow, 6am-7am

How much: Tickets available at epicyogalifestyle.com

Moonlight Movies under the night sky at the marina. Mike Richards GLA120119FILM

3. Moonlight Movies: Miriam Vale

Miriam Vale gets its chance to enjoy a movie under the stars as Gladstone Regional Council's favourite night out comes to town.

Bring a picnic blanket, picnic basket, chairs and of course the family to Alf Larson Park, and don't miss your chance to see Skyscraper featuring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on the big screen.

When: Tomorrow, 6.30pm

How much: Free

4. Family fun day and twilight races

The first race meeting of the year kicks off this weekend at Gladstone Turf Club, with the twilight races set to be a family friendly event.

Head on down and catch all the action with horses on track from mid-afternoon, as well as Gridlock performing live from 5pm.

All amenities will be open as usual including bar, canteen, bookmakers and TAB.

When: Tomorrow, gates open 11am with racing from 3pm

How much: $15 per person, children under 16 free

Taylor Jefferies, Hannah Sbeghen,Amy Layton, Brittany Hancock and Holly Jefferies. Mike Richards GLA020618SOCL

5. Gladstone Show Society Speedway

Grab the family and head down to the Gladstone Showgrounds tomorrow night for a high-octane dose of entertainment.

With fun for all ages the Gladstone Speedway features a range of go-karts, flat track, AMCA and solos.

When: Tomorrow, gates open 3pm, racing from 6pm

How much: Adults $15, students (high school) $10, children (primary school) $5

6. Discovery Coast Rotary Markets

If you're down at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy why not make your way to the Discovery Coast Markets this weekend?

Held at the SES grounds, there'll be plenty on offer to browse and enjoy including arts, crafts, bric-a-brac and fresh produce.

When: Sunday, 8am-noon

How much: Free

Robert Whittaker celebrates after defeating Yoel Romero in a middleweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 213, Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher

7. UFC 234 Live and loud

Harvey Road Tavern is the place to be as the weekend winds down with UFC live and loud on the big screen.

Grab a drink and enjoy co-main events Israel Adesanya vs Anderson Silva and world middleweight championship bout, Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum.

When: Sunday, 1pm

How much: Free entry

8. Passion Through Unity: EP release tour 2019

Have a headbanging end to your weekend at Rocky Glen Hotel as heavy metal band Affinity Minus Perfection tour its second EP release, Passion Through Unity.

Gladstone has been added to a list of tour dates, including shows in Brisbane, Toowoomba and the Gold Coast.

When: Sunday, 2-8pm

How much: $10