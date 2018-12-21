WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

RESCHEDULED: Gladstone horse trainer Lee Kiernan poses with racehorse La Celestina ahead of the 2018 December Race Day.

RESCHEDULED: Gladstone horse trainer Lee Kiernan poses with racehorse La Celestina ahead of the 2018 December Race Day. Matt Taylor GLA131218LEEK

1. Gladstone ice skating rink

It's not often you see a real ice-skating rink in Gladstone, so take this opportunity to head down to Kirkwood Road Shopping Centre for a go.

Strap on some skates for some all-ages and all-ability fun these school holidays.

Sessions continue today, tomorrow and Sunday and until January 25.

Bookings are essential, phone 0412344941.

When: All weekend

How much: Adults $20, children $16, spectators free

2. RSPCA Paws and Pints at the Dock

Held on the third Friday of every month, RSPCA's Paws and Pints is on again.

Head down to The Dock at East Shores with your dog (or someone else's) and enjoy a few cold beverages for a good cause.

Enjoy live music, food and drinks and chat to the volunteers who will be in attendance with $50 boards, merchandise and RSPCA dogs and puppies.

When: Today, 4-7pm

How much: Free

3. M.A.C.E. Christmas lights tour

Dress up your bike with lights and Christmas cheer and get ready for a Christmas lights ride like no other.

Meeting at Lions Park, Kin Kora from 6pm, the ride kicksoff at 6.30pm and stops at some of the larger light displays around town.

Even Santa will be coming along for the ride.

When: Today, 6pm

How much: Free

4. Re-scheduled December race day

After a December race day plagued by wet weather last weekend, Gladstone Turf Club will throw the gates open for five more local races tomorrow.

There'll be the usual bar, bookies, TAB and canteen open with ample seating and tables for those looking for a social get-together.

Take advantage of free entry and celebrate Christmas in style.

When: Tomorrow from 11am

How much: Free

5. Fiver for the Fire

Take an opportunity to recognise Gladstone's emergency services this weekend as you rock out with local band Seven Ten Split at Harvey Road Tavern.

Harvey Road Tavern is holding its Fiver for the Fire event with live entertainment and all proceeds going towards the Rural Fire Service.

When: Tomorrow, 7pm

How much: $5 per person, volunteer, standby and active emergency services personnel free

6. 8-Ball Aitken's national album tour

Touring Australia-wide with his latest album Swamp Blues, 8-Ball Aitken's next stop is Calliope Central Bowls Club.

The new album is described as "my salute to the rhythms and grooves of the Deep South and is my most stripped-back studio recording to date" and debuted at number two in the Australian blues music charts.

When: Tomorrow 8pm

How much: Free

7. Discovery Coast Rotary Markets

Are you still looking for late Christmas presents?

Well if you're down at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy make your way to the Discovery Coast Markets this weekend.

Browse the stalls packed full off food, fresh produce, gifts, handmade goods, bric-a-brac and more.

When: Sunday, 8am

How much: Free

8. Yachties Sunday Sesh

Get into the Christmas spirit with a Sunday sesh at Gladstone Yacht Club.

Enjoy a few festive drinks by the water as you sit back and enjoy live music by Andrew Thomson.

When: Sunday, 3-6pm

How much: Free