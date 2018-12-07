WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

Johnny Young ventures into the crowd to find Malcolm Leinster, for a sing-a-long at the 2017 Gladstone Mayor's Christmas Carols, at GPC Marina Parklands last year.

Johnny Young ventures into the crowd to find Malcolm Leinster, for a sing-a-long at the 2017 Gladstone Mayor's Christmas Carols, at GPC Marina Parklands last year. GLA011217CAROLS

1. Santos GLNG 2018 Mayor's Christmas Carols

December is here which means Christmas is not far away with the Mayor's Christmas Carols marking the start of an exciting festive period in the Gladstone Region.

Hosted by special guest Mark Holden, the 2018 Santos GLNG Mayor's Christmas Carols are presented by 4CC at the GPC Marina Main Stage.

Enjoy a night of family entertainment including fireworks, PIRTEK prizes and fun zone and a surfing santa.

When: Friday, 5.30-9pm.

How much: Free.

2. Xmas December Roller Disco ready to roll

It's the final roller disco of the year at Gladstone PCYC so don't miss out on your chance to roll around the floor one last time.

The all ages disco is of course Christmas themed, with skaters encouraged to dress in their most festive outfits.

When: Friday, 6.30-9pm.

How much: $10 (includes skate hire).

3. Frenchy: Sex, Drugs and Rollerblades

Renowned comedian Frenchy returns with his brand new show, Sex, Drugs and Rollerblades.

His edgy humour has attracted over three million social media follows, and his newest show of one-liners, bogan ballads, stories and jokes won't disappoint.

When: Friday, 8-10pm.

How much: $35.

4. RSPCA Sausage Sizzle Fundraiser

Do you want to help an animal in need?

Head on down to Pillow Talk Gladstone where the RSPCA is hosting a sausage sizzle fundraiser.

Meet some volunteers while you grab a classic Aussie lunch and cold drink, and don't forget to pat a few local rescue dogs.

When: Saturday, 9am-3pm.

How much: Free.

5. Discovery Coast bushfire benefit concert

The Discovery Coast community has endured a huge week of devastating bushfires, but now it's time to rally together and show off the amazing community spirit.

The bushfire benefit concert at the Discovery Coast Sport and Recreation Association is the perfect opportunity to thank the emergency services for their amazing work.

When: Saturday, 4-9pm.

How much: Adults $20, children under 12 free.

6. Gladstone amateur basketball association grand finals

Kev Broome stadium comes alive tomorrow with a huge day of grand final action.

Head on down and cheer on your favourite team as they aim for glory on the court.

When: Saturday, first game from 12.15pm.

How much: Varies.

7. Feast on East Markets - Holland America

The MS Noordam is the first Holland America ship to dock in Gladstone, where the feast on East Markets will welcome the crew and passengers.

Head on down to East Shores to see some of Gladstone's best markets, as well as a civic ceremony to welcome the ship at 2pm.

When: Sunday, 12-8pm.

How much: Free.

8. Amber Wieland school of dance showcase - Kings and Queens of Pop

Some of Gladstone's best dancers will be on show this weekend at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre at the Amber Wieland School of Dance annual showcase. This year's theme, Kings and Queens of Pop will see 70 students between three and 20 performing genres including classical ballet, tap, jazz and contemporary.

When: Sunday, 3pm.

How much: Adult $25, concession $20, children (under school age) $10.