WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

BACK ON ROAD: Clyde Luck and Ken Sevenoaks lead the Ulysses Gladstone Christmas toy run last year.

BACK ON ROAD: Clyde Luck and Ken Sevenoaks lead the Ulysses Gladstone Christmas toy run last year. Matt Taylor GLA021217TOYRUN

1. Calliope Christmas Carols

The Rotary Club of Calliope invite you to come and share in a sing-along as they host the Calliope Community Christmas Carols.

Held on the last Friday of November, the event at Chapman Park is sure to be a great evening out for the whole family.

When: Friday, 4pm.

How much: Gold coin donation.

2. River City rumble: Horn vs Mundine on live

Head on down to the Young Australian Hotel, and catch the River City Rumble between Jeff Horn and Anthony Mundine, live and loud.

Grab a "horndog” hotdog or "the crumbdine” crumbed sausage for just $10 and get behind your favourite fighter.

When: Friday, fight starts 6.30pm.

How much: Free.

3. Unique Mega Trash and Treasure Sale

Are you looking for something unique to give this Christmas?

ARTmatters @ Creative Gladstone Inc are holding a trash and treasure sale this weekend at their gallery on Pitt St.

There'll be plenty of stalls with toys, sporting goods, jewellery, collectibles and too much more to mention, along with live entertainment.

All proceeds are being donated to the beautification of the gallery space.

When: Saturday, 8am-2pm.

How much: Free.

4. Ulysses Toy Run

It's the annual event that brings a smile to the faces to as many children as possible.

The Gladstone Ulysses Branch will host it's annual Christmas Toy Run on Saturday, welcoming all motorcycles to be part of the fun.

When: Saturday, Meeting at Tondoon Botanic Gardens from 9.30am for a 10am start.

How much: Call John on 0408694676.

Tannum Sands Beach Arts and Music festival. Paul Braven GLA051116BAM

5. Beach Arts Music

Head on down to Tannum Sands for your monthly dose of Beach Arts Music, the last one until March 2019.

With lots of stalls and live entertainment running into the early evening, as well as a special visit from Santa, there are plenty of activities for the whole family.

When: Saturday, 2-7pm.

How much: Free.

6. Musical Nostalgia Night

The QRI Hall will host entertainers Dave Murray and Rhys Warner on Saturday night, with your chance to relive the best tunes of the fifties and sixties.

Enjoy an evening of singing, dancing and fun on a huge night that includes raffles and nibbles.

When: Saturday, 7.30pm.

How much: $10 entry.

Gladstone musician, Dave Murray. Matt Taylor GLA240418DAVE

7. Calliope Historical Village Markets

The markets are on again at Calliope, with plenty of Christmas shopping ideas.

Browse a range of stalls with homewares, produce, plants and more, and why not also enjoy some of the great food and drink on offer?

When: Sunday, 8am-12pm.

How much: Gold coin donation.

8. Sunday Sessions at Rocky Glen Hotel

As the weekend winds down, head on down to the Rocky Glen Hotel for one last chance to rock the weekend away.

Gridlock will be live and loud on stage at RG's Sausage Sizzle your day away.

When: Sunday, 1-5pm.

How much: Free.

Gridlock performing live at Gladstone's Rocky Glen Hotel. Matt Taylor GLA041118GRID

9. Christmas Street party

Gladstone Regional Council will hold it's annual Christmas Street Party this year, as December edges ever closer.

The event will feature jumping castles, guinea pig petting zoo and of course a special visit from Santa, plus much much more.

With a tree lighting ceremony at 6.50pm, people are being encouraged to dress up in their most Christmas-y costumes, too.

When: Sunday, 4-8pm.

How much: Free.