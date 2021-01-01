WHAT’S ON: 10+ activities for these school holidays

Mia Nunn, Sienna Mcbride, Olivia Gibbs, Sienna Falconer and Jayde Hughes at the Festival of Summer Sounds concert at the GECC last year. The festival returns this year.

Looking for things for the kids to do?

Check out these school holidays events around Gladstone.

Festival of Summer Sounds

Opening festival

Maggie Hadden, 16, Charlie Falconer, 15, Aurora McBride, 16, Sienna Falconer, 13, and Sienna McBride, 12, at the Festival of Summer opening last year.

The Gladstone Aquatic Centre will come alive with music, inflatables and food for the whole family. The opening festival will be free to attend and open to all ages.

When: 1pm – 4pm, Sunday 10 January 2021

Where: Gladstone Aquatic Centre (60 Tank Street, West Gladstone)

How much: Free

Filmmaking with Capricorn Film Festival

BUDDING STARS: Film makers will learn about producing video content at this workshop.

Discover how to produce fun and engaging video content with a professional filmmaker in this one-day workshop. Understand the culture of viral content and create short films to use on your social media channels.

When: 8.30am – 5pm, Monday 11 January 2021

Where: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

How much: $50

Trash to Treasure – recycled art workshop

Sculptures by Local artist Christine Holden.

In the hands of an artist, debris washed ashore can become a beautiful reminder of the role we play in living sustainably. Make a 2D or 3D art installation using marine plastics and recycled materials and enter your masterpiece into Sculptures by Gladstone Harbour and feature at Gladstone Harbour Festival in 2021.

When: 9am – 12pm, Monday 11 January 2021 and 10am – 1pm, Tuesday 12 January 2021

Where: Spinnaker Park (Jan 11) and Millennium Esplanade, next to Surf Club (Jan 12)

How Much: $20

Yoga and self care workshop

Learn and practice yoga and meditation under the guidance of a qualified teacher in this self-care workshop by synchronising breath and movement. You will focus on the importance of taking care of yourself, mentally and physically, to get the most from life.

When: 1pm – 2.30pm, Monday 11 January 2021

Where: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

How much: $20

Agnes Water/Seventeen Seventy beach day

The 1770 LARC climbs to the top of Bustard Head during one of its tours to the lighthouse.

Enjoy a sun-soaked day at Agnes Water/Seventeen Seventy, including Learn to Surf, Lunch and a two hour LARC tour with beach games. Bus trip included.

When: 8am – 5.30pm, Tuesday 12 January 2021 and 8am-5.30pm, Thursday 14 January

Where: Depart from Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum

How much: $50

Floral Art

Dried flowers are all the rage. Create a dried crescent wall-hanging.

When: 2pm – 4pm, Tuesday 12 January 2021, 10am – 12pm, Wednesday 13 January 2021

Where: Floral Art – 2/32 Tank Street, Gladstone

How much: $30

Fast Karts

Experience the thrill of Kart racing with world class karts in a safe environment.

When: 9am – 11am, Wednesday 13 January 2021

Where: South Trees Drive, Gladstone

How much: $25

Slackline

Enjoy the sport of slackline at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Learn the fitness, core strength and balance skills of this worldwide craze.

When: 12:30pm – 2:30pm, Wednesday 13 January 2021

Where: Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens

How much: $25

Gel blasters

Get among the adventure of gel blasters. Have fun eliminating players in opposing teams during the tournament. Be the last person standing for the ultimate bragging rights.

When: 3pm – 5pm, Wednesday 13 January 2021

Where: 1200 Dawson Highway, Burua

How much: $25

Come fly a drone

Explore the basics of drone aerial photography with professionals. Learn basic photography principals, taking off, flying and landing, as well as post production tips for your images.

When: 10am – 3pm, Thursday 14 January 2021

Where: Gladstone Aero Club, 41 Guerassimoff Rd, Yarwun QLD 4694

How much: $40

Festival of Summer Sounds

Mia Nunn, Sienna Mcbride, Olivia Gibbs, Sienna Falconer and Jayde Hughes at the Festival of Summer Sounds concert at the GECC on January 18, 2020.

The week long Festival of Summer will conclude with Festival of Summer Sounds. FOSS is an indoor concert, featuring a line up of unearthed performers, along with national headline acts Jack Botts and The Dreggs.

There are two events one for 13-17 years old and one 18+.

At the underage event food and a non-alcoholic bar will operate. Youth designed concert merchandise will also be on sale. A full bar will be in operation for the 18+ event.

When: 5pm – 10pm, Friday 15 January 2021 (13-17 years), 6pm – 11pm, Saturday 16 January 2021 (18+)

How much: $30 (13 – 17), $40 (18+)

Location: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

Eat St on the Field Boyne Island

Enjoy food, live music, markets and licensed bar with courtesy vehicle at this family friend event.

When: Friday, January 15, 2021 5pm – 9pm

Where: Dennis Park, Boyne Island

How much: Free entry