What's next for Sun Valley's controversial line markings?
STATE member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher will visit the site of new line markings on Phillip St at Sun Valley next week in a bid to see them removed.
The Department of Transport and Main Roads installed the new markings last week, covering an area motorists used for street parking to access a row of convenience stores.
They were installed as part of safety upgrades to Rifle Range Rd, but caused a stir with business owners who claim they prevent people stopping at their shops.
Mr Butcher said he "won't stop advocating” until the markings are removed.
"I have arranged to meet with officers from the Department of Transport and Main Roads onsite next week,” he said.
"I will be relaying the concerns that I and shop owners hold, that the additional parking is necessary and that the new line marking should be removed.”
TMR confirmed they had received concerns from the local member and retail outlets fronting Philip St and would be "engaging further with them”.
The issues were first raised by Fordy's Spar Express owner Shane Ford, who said motorists have used the area as street parking since he opened his business nearly 20 years ago.