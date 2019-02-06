What's next for proposed Tannum retirement village

Want to retire here? Developers behind a proposed retirement village at Tannum Sands are preparing a final development application.

Want to retire here? Developers behind a proposed retirement village at Tannum Sands are preparing a final development application. Paul Braven

DEVELOPERS behind a proposed retirement village at Tannum Sands are preparing a final application for the contemporary aged care and retirement precinct.

Dubbed the Flinders Village project, the development planned for 75 Old Tannum Rd would offer 100 villas and 84 aged care suites.

Managing director of Genbridge, a reitrement management service involved in the project, Ross Humphreys said they hoped to receive final approval by mid 2019.

The project, more than two years in the received preliminary approval for a minor change application by the Gladstone Regional Council.

The approval paves the way for the submission of its final development application, with hopes of approval by mid-2019.

Mr Humphreys said the village would work with existing health and education providers to create a "community project", which could become a template for future developers in other regional areas.

He said an application has also been made for Federal Government support via the Aged Care Approvals Round 2018- 19.

"We are hoping that our application for an aged care allocation will be successful as it is needed for Gladstone and the surrounding regional areas," Mr Humphreys said.

Also driving the progress of the project is the council's 50% off infrastructure charges discount.

In July last year the council announced the discount would be granted to projects other than residential, which would be built in the Gladstone Region's priority planning areas.

Mr Humphreys said being eligible for the discount made the overall project more viable. He thanked the community for its ongoing support and input.