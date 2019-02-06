Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Want to retire here? Developers behind a proposed retirement village at Tannum Sands are preparing a final development application.
Want to retire here? Developers behind a proposed retirement village at Tannum Sands are preparing a final development application. Paul Braven
News

What's next for proposed Tannum retirement village

Tegan Annett
by
6th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEVELOPERS behind a proposed retirement village at Tannum Sands are preparing a final application for the contemporary aged care and retirement precinct.

Dubbed the Flinders Village project, the development planned for 75 Old Tannum Rd would offer 100 villas and 84 aged care suites.

Managing director of Genbridge, a reitrement management service involved in the project, Ross Humphreys said they hoped to receive final approval by mid 2019.

The project, more than two years in the received preliminary approval for a minor change application by the Gladstone Regional Council.

The approval paves the way for the submission of its final development application, with hopes of approval by mid-2019.

Mr Humphreys said the village would work with existing health and education providers to create a "community project", which could become a template for future developers in other regional areas.

He said an application has also been made for Federal Government support via the Aged Care Approvals Round 2018- 19.

"We are hoping that our application for an aged care allocation will be successful as it is needed for Gladstone and the surrounding regional areas," Mr Humphreys said.

Also driving the progress of the project is the council's 50% off infrastructure charges discount.

In July last year the council announced the discount would be granted to projects other than residential, which would be built in the Gladstone Region's priority planning areas.

Mr Humphreys said being eligible for the discount made the overall project more viable. He thanked the community for its ongoing support and input.

More Stories

Show More
aged care gladstone regional council retirement village tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone company feels pinch from JM Kelly collapse

    premium_icon Gladstone company feels pinch from JM Kelly collapse

    News Company dealt with JM Kelly "on and off” for about five to six years prior to its collapse.

    • 6th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Conference helped with our hydrogen journey

    premium_icon Conference helped with our hydrogen journey

    News Councillor to attend third Developing Northern Australia Conference.

    • 6th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Former Gladstone local's first visit as State commissioner

    premium_icon Former Gladstone local's first visit as State commissioner

    News He will deliver a free community seminar on body corporate issues.

    • 6th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Man 'lucky to be alive' after round-a-bout crash

    premium_icon Man 'lucky to be alive' after round-a-bout crash

    News He returned a reading of .117%.

    • 6th Feb 2019 5:00 AM