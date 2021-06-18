What’s next for Grosvenor mine explosion probe

Injured workers from an explosion at Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah arriving in Brisbane. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

The work health and safety prosecutor will consider if any charges need to be laid when an investigation into the Grosvenor mine disaster is complete.

The mine safety regulator has revealed the next steps of a probe into the explosion at the Anglo American owned site on May 6, 2020, which left five workers with horrific burns injuries.

Part two of the Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry's report into Grosvenor mine was tabled in parliament on Monday.

The scathing report found Grosvenor mine workers were repeatedly subjected to an "unacceptable level of risk" because senior management failed to reduce production rates where necessary.

It also slammed the Queensland Mines Inspectorate for failing to identify the mine as a "problem mine that was deserving of particular and greater attention".

The entry to Grosvenor Mine, near Moranbah. Picture: Daryl Wright

In a statement, Resources Safety and Health Queensland said the Inspectorate's investigation into the Grosvenor disaster was nearing completion.

"Consideration of any potential charges arising from the investigation is a matter for the independent Work Health and Safety Prosecutor, following completion of the investigation," it said.

Resources Minister Scott Stewart said he supported the work the board had completed to find improvements within Queensland's coal mining industry.

Mr Stewart said he would consult with workers' representatives and industry.

"All findings and recommendations from the two reports from the Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry will be given deliberate and thoughtful consideration," he said.

"At my direction, the Commissioner for Resources Safety and Health Queensland has worked with the Queensland Resources Council and mining companies on an industry action plan to address recommendations relating to industry."

Resources Minister Scott Stewart speaks during Question Time at Parliament House. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Anglo announced it would invest a further $5 million to fund underground mining research to improve the industry's knowledge in certain technical areas.

The company's metallurgical coal business chief executive Tyler Mitchelson said the Board of Inquiry had found further research into areas such as gas and spontaneous combustion management would benefit the industry.

"We will be helping to advance knowledge in these areas through our further $5 million funding commitment, working with our industry research and technology partners," he said.

"Over the past 12 months, we have put in place a range of measures to address issues that have come to light through detailed investigations and evidence before the Board of Inquiry.

"Over this period, we have already committed more than $60 million in technology pilots, additional gas drainage infrastructure, expert reviews and further improvements to a range of processes and controls."

