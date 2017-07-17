25°
News

What's next for Flynn's O'Dowd, one year after election

Tegan Annett
| 17th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Federal member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd.
Federal member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd. Paul Braven GLA250615LARCOM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RAISING business confidence and campaigning for a new coal-fired power station are what to expect in the next 12 months from member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd.

It's been one year since Mr O'Dowd crushed hopes of a Labor-run Flynn during the 2016 election.

RELATED | 'Eye opener': O'Dowd returns from two-week southeast Asia trip

Though the first sod has not been turned on the projects he supported during his election campaign, he said they were all on track.

He hoped within six months work would start on all of his election promises, including the CQUniversity marina campus upgrade, Philip St and the Memorial Park redevelopment.

He was also expecting a report from the $250,000 feasibility study into extending the inland rail to Gladstone soon.

The chairman for the trade and investment committee said he also wanted to work on securing funding to upgrade roads and to bring more confidence to the region.

He was going in to bat for Cook Colliery workers, meeting this week with people involved in the mine company's collapse.

Likening Caledon Coal's collapse to Clive Palmer's Queensland Nickel failure, Mr O'Dowd said the workers needed to be looked after.

"We need to bring these people to hand and I'll be fighting for that," he said.

In what could be his final term, Mr O'Dowd said his focus was to bring more confidence to Gladstone's small businesses.

He said multi-million- dollar projects such as the CQU marina campus upgrade would give Gladstone a boost as it continued to struggle post-boom.

"That's why I invested in CQU, we need to bring these training and aged care facilities to Gladstone," he said.

"The other big issue is future energy supplies and I'm pushing for a HELE clean coal power station for Gladstone.

"We can't go the way we're going with electricity prices going through the roof."

Mr O'Dowd said he had Minister For Resources Matthew Canavan "on board" for a new coal-fired power station in Gladstone.

Acknowledging other MPs are calling for the coal-fired power station to be built in north Queensland, he said Gladstone had the infrastructure and the workforce.

"We need to be careful how we spend taxpayers' money because we are in the red still to a big degree," he said.

Defending his decision to vote to reduce penalty rates, he said the LNP Government was working to make it cheaper and easier for businesses to survive.

Mr O'Dowd won the 2016 election over Labor's candidate Zac Beers.

Mr Beers conceded the seat of Flynn on July 12, sitting 1368 votes behind Mr O'Dowd after the eight-week election campaign and 11 days of counting.

Mr O'Dowd was first elected in 2010.

Gladstone Observer
$59 FLIGHTS: 7-day launch sale for flights out of Gladstone

$59 FLIGHTS: 7-day launch sale for flights out of Gladstone

ALLIANCE Airlines is celebrating its arrival at the Gladstone Airport today by offering "launch flights” of $59 one way for its Gladstone to Brisbane...

Mum told: "Your son passed away five minutes ago."

Andrew Vesey-Brown with daughter Ruby

"He would walk into a room and light it up," mum says of stabbed son.

Forgotten: Injured CQ miners in rehab left in painful limbo

LEAVE DENIED: Yeppoon man Darren Brown injured his elbow at work at Cook Colliery Mine on January 3,2016, while working in a confined space with his arm operating at a 'weird angle' as he tightened bolts. He is due to fly to Brisbane in August to see a specialist as he still undergoes rehabilitation.

Injured Cook Colliery mine workers have been left in painful limbo.

Island resort leader in renewable energy

Lady Elliot Island, on the Great Barrier Reef. Photo Contributed

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort now a leader in climate action.

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Online fundraiser for prison escapee falls flat

Online fundraiser for "Australia's most loveable fugitive", prison escapee Shaun Davidson, raises just $60 of $50k target

‘Man babies’ can’t accept Dr Who shake-up

Jodie Whittaker will be the new Doctor Who. Supplied by BBC Australia.

JODIE Whittaker will become the first woman to play the Time Lord.

Mary Poppins Returns: Our first proper look at Emily Blunt

The much-loved Disney classic is returning to the big screen with a new cast.

The most action-packed teaser for Mary Poppins Returns is here

INXS singer's daughter to inherit millions as she turns 21

Tiger Lily Hutchence turns 21 on July 22. Picture: Supplied

THE once-shy daughter of Paula Yates and Michael Hutchence grows up

Disney has finally revealed the cast of Aladdin

Disney reveals cast for live action remake of Aladdin

Disney unveiled the main stars

Ninja Warrior: Nine slammed for disqualifying deaf ninja

Cashion was gutted when he realised he was outed on a technicality.

The honeymoon is over for Nine's Ninja Warrior

Missing pieces in GoT you must know

Everything you need to know about Game of Thrones before season 7.

WINTER is here, bringing with it the new season of Game of Thrones.

Fantastic Opportunity to Secure an Inner City Unit - Must See!

Unit 1/24 Kent Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 NOW $99,500

Tired of paying rent and want to secure your first property? Well this fantastic inner city unit is a great option in the current market and will not last long so...

Your Hillside Hideaway Awaits ...

9 Mahogany Court, New Auckland 4680

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of a quiet elevated cul-de-sac...

Deceased Estate Must Be Sold!

274 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market for the first time in several decades this cosy weatherboard cottage that will afford you the opportunity...

HOME RENOVATORS DREAM

6/45 O'Connell Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

Although the unit needs renovating it is not beyond becoming a fabulous investment property once renovations have been completed. A solid, two bedroom unit with...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

EVERYTHING AT YOUR DOOR STEP

14 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 1 $265,000

What a location! With a Primary and a High school less than 100 metres at either end of this street, this is a great location and a solid family home. Sometimes...

A PLEASANT SURPRISE

6 Carnegie Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Nicely designed home and with the variation in the roof line, this is a stand out property. Positioned on a large block of land, there is a multitude of options...

TUCKED AWAY - A QUIET LOCATION

8 Solonika Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This is a sweet home, it's low set and its brick - perfect for a couple with a small pet. If you don't want the hassle of mowing or maintaining a large block then...

DESIGNER HOME WITH ALL THE EXTRA&#39;S

69 Koowin Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This designer property more than meets the demands of the discerning buyer with the best in contemporary style, comfort and livability. Built by local builder...

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

30 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $185,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 30 BEAK STREET, NEW AUCKLAND to the market! * Neat and tidy presentation, this property has a large open plan...

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

The prices that will never be repeated

For Sale sign

Only five out of 19 lots remain at the Chapple St Business Park

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!