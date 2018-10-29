WHAT'S NEXT: First forums for $300m retirement village plan

Graham Marsh, Jonathan Mann, Jason Sullivan and Michael Mann with plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle RV Home Park and Resort.

Graham Marsh, Jonathan Mann, Jason Sullivan and Michael Mann with plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle RV Home Park and Resort. Jon Ortlieb

THE Gladstone Region family behind a $300million proposed retirement village will answer residents' questions at the first community forums about the project.

One of the original pioneering families of the Gladstone Region, the Mann family of Benaraby, is behind the plans to build and operate Station Creek Lifestyle Village for active retirees. Project manager Jason Sullivan said the two forums this week would offer a chance for the community to find out more about the development, show their support for the concept and ask questions.

The $300million project, slated to be built on land by the Bruce Highway near the Old Tannum Rd turn-off, would include 510 homes and an 18-hole Graham Marsh-designed golf course.

Some homes will be RV friendly, with oversized garages to house residents' RVs, caravans and boats.

"We're hoping everyone who is interested in the retirement resort concept will attend (the forums), including residents aged 50 and over or their relatives, those interested in work from the project and everyone that thinks this is beneficial for the Gladstone region," Mr Sullivan said.

The Mann family purchased land in Benaraby between 1871 and 1910, including two adjacent rural properties on the Bruce Highway.

The intersection where the Mann family hopes to build a retirement village. Jason Sullivan

The land was passed from the late Bruce Mann to his four sons, Michael, Anthony, Jonathan and Philip, who created the company Boyneglade Property Developments Ltd.

They are working towards achieving their father's vision to build a retirement hub.

The project, announced last year, has progressed to the development application stage with Gladstone Regional Council. The family is seeking a Material Change of Use for the land.

Part of the plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle Village. Contributed

Mr Sullivan said in addition to the work opportunities and local investment it would bring, the project would also add diversity to the region's retirement village offerings.

"This is the story of a local, well-known family who have been in the region for many generations working towards providing a retirement hub and lifestyle for generations to come," Mr Sullivan said.

The first forum will be held on Wednesday, October 31 at 7pm at Gladstone Events Centre, Yaralla and another will be held on Thursday, November 1 at 3pm at the Port Curtis Room, Boyne Tannum Community Centre.