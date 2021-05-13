What’s next after southeast smashed by monster storms

Southeast Queenslanders are being told to brace for a cold snap over the weekend after it was smashed by severe thunderstorms last night, with giant hail, 100,000 lightning strikes, flash flooding, and damaging winds leaving their mark.

Brisbane's peak-hour traffic was thrown into chaos with suspended trains across the network, traffic light outages, flash flooding and hour-long delays to commuters through key inner-city routes.

And trains between Roma Street and Beenleigh stations remained suspended as of midnight due to an overhead power line issue caused by the earlier storm activity.

Energex reported about 11,000 properties without power at 6.30pm, most on the Sunshine Coast.

Flash flooding was reported across Brisbane, with at least two vehicles caught in floodwater at Moorooka.

Giant hail was reported at Esk, Toogoolawah, and in Brisbane's northwest at Mount Mee and Biarra.

A tree fell onto a car in Nambour during the violent storm.

A tree fell on a car on Tristan Street, Carindale, but no one was injured in the incident, while another tree fell on a car in Nambour on the Sunshine Coast, again with no injuries.

Rainfall figures of about 30-50mm were recorded within 30 minutes in several areas, including Wynnum in Brisbane and Toowoomba.

Footage also emerged from inside a popular store at the Sunshine Plaza shopping centre in Maroochydore showing the roof gushing water after hail and wild storms lashed the Sunshine Coast.

Sources confirmed that Kmart's roof had collapsed and the store was reportedly filling with water.

It's understood Kmart was evacuated and closed to shoppers.

The Bureau of Meteorology had earlier warned residents from Bamaga, at the top of the state, all the way to the southern border to prepare for thunderstorms that could potentially bring in hail, heavy falls and damaging winds.

The severe weather comes after thunderstorms ravaged the southeast on Tuesday in which rainfall totals reached tops of 92mm overnight north of Toowoomba in Mt Mowbullan and 79mm in Forest Hill west of Ipswich.

Wyaralong Dam in the Scenic Rim was spilling on Wednesday morning, following the heavy falls.

Sky News chief meteorologist Tom Saunders said southeast Queensland and eastern NSW were experiencing a "late season storm outbreak".

"The storm season generally finished up in April but right now we're seeing explosive storms in this region," he said.

While storms are expected to clear for the coming days, a cold snap will sit over the southeast this weekend, with 14C minimums forecast on Friday, dropping to 10C on Monday.

