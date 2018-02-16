What's new at this year's Gladstone Harbour Festival

NEW ATTRACTION: The Larrikin Puppet Show is coming to the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

NEW ATTRACTION: The Larrikin Puppet Show is coming to the Gladstone Harbour Festival. contributed

A POP-UP art village will be a new highlight of this year's Gladstone Harbour Festival.

The 56th festival is on from March 28 to April 1 and Gladstone Ports Corporation's Art Village will make an appearance at the festival on Saturday March 31.

Gladstone Festivals & Events event coordinator Abi Galbraith said there would be a range of art-based interactive activities at the village.

"GFE have done a collaboration with Creative Recycling Centre for a recycled rhythmic instrument installation," she said.

"They've engaged a few local artists to make some really awesome instruments out of recycled materials, so it will build something like a sound playground.

"That will feature in the art village, along with some other workshops."

Another unique highlight at the village will be an interactive storyboard, Ms Galbraith said.

"People can come along at leisure... it's a collaborative approach to telling the story of Gladstone and the Harbour Festival," she said.

"There will be a whole bunch of different words available to people and they pick it out and it to the storyboard, so it will be really interesting to see what we come up with."

And in exciting news for the kids, the Larrikin Puppet Show has been added to this year's festival program.

There will be two shows on Easter Sunday at 11am and 1pm under the main stage hill marquee.

With the festival just over a month away, Ms Galbraith said preparations were going well.

Make sure you get your copy of the official festival program in The Observer on Saturday March 24 to get all the details on these awesome events.