Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STORE REVAMP: Kmart Gladstone is currently being expanded and renovated with a new, fresh look.
STORE REVAMP: Kmart Gladstone is currently being expanded and renovated with a new, fresh look. Trevor Veale
News

What's in store for Kmart Gladstone's refurbishment?

Mark Zita
by
31st Jan 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KMART Gladstone is about to get bigger with works to expand the department store already under way.

It will move in to the space recently vacated by Target Country, which closed at the end of last year due to not renewing the lease.

A Kmart spokeswoman said a major refurbishment was under way to bring customers a "more convenient and enjoyable shopping experience”.

"(We) will be offering the Gladstone community a fresh new look,” she said.

"It will provide locals with brightly lit and easy to shop product worlds such as home, apparel and kids.”

The new store layout will match the style that is being rolled out to other stores nationwide.

"Other noticeable updates will include wider aisles for easy wheel chair and pram access, central self-served check outs and bold interior graphics,” she said.

"We look forward to continue to service families in the Gladstone community with our irresistible and affordable everyday items.”

Last year, Stockland confirmed to The Observer that Kmart would use the space.

"We understand that vibrant town centres are important to the community and we continue to explore opportunities to enhance the overall customer experience for shoppers at Stockland Gladstone,” a spokeswoman said.

Details on when the store will be relaunched are yet to be announced.

kmart gladstone stockland gladstone upgrades
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Water Police surprised by boaties' behaviour on long weekend

    premium_icon Water Police surprised by boaties' behaviour on long weekend

    News MORE than 100 boaties were tested for drug and drink driving during the Australia Day long weekend in the Gladstone region.

    • 31st Jan 2019 1:07 PM
    Take an exclusive sneak peek behind the GECC's red curtains

    premium_icon Take an exclusive sneak peek behind the GECC's red curtains

    News Visitors will also go in the draw to win two Golden Tickets.

    WINNER: New year, new yard for local green thumb

    premium_icon WINNER: New year, new yard for local green thumb

    News Telina green thumb wins $1000 in Bunnings gift cards.

    • 31st Jan 2019 2:00 PM