What's in store for Kmart Gladstone's refurbishment?

STORE REVAMP: Kmart Gladstone is currently being expanded and renovated with a new, fresh look.

STORE REVAMP: Kmart Gladstone is currently being expanded and renovated with a new, fresh look. Trevor Veale

KMART Gladstone is about to get bigger with works to expand the department store already under way.

It will move in to the space recently vacated by Target Country, which closed at the end of last year due to not renewing the lease.

A Kmart spokeswoman said a major refurbishment was under way to bring customers a "more convenient and enjoyable shopping experience”.

"(We) will be offering the Gladstone community a fresh new look,” she said.

"It will provide locals with brightly lit and easy to shop product worlds such as home, apparel and kids.”

The new store layout will match the style that is being rolled out to other stores nationwide.

"Other noticeable updates will include wider aisles for easy wheel chair and pram access, central self-served check outs and bold interior graphics,” she said.

"We look forward to continue to service families in the Gladstone community with our irresistible and affordable everyday items.”

Last year, Stockland confirmed to The Observer that Kmart would use the space.

"We understand that vibrant town centres are important to the community and we continue to explore opportunities to enhance the overall customer experience for shoppers at Stockland Gladstone,” a spokeswoman said.

Details on when the store will be relaunched are yet to be announced.