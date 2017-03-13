32°
News

What's in Gladstone's $300M lifestyle resort revealed

Tegan Annett
| 13th Mar 2017 5:40 PM
Gladstone family the Manns have proposed a $300million lifestyle retirement resort on the Bruce Hwy near Tannum Sands.
Gladstone family the Manns have proposed a $300million lifestyle retirement resort on the Bruce Hwy near Tannum Sands. Cad2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LIFESTYLE-focused retirement resort could fill the painful void that has Gladstone's seniors fleeing to other regions.

Four Gladstone locals, the Mann brothers, are behind a $300 million proposal to build a lifestyle resort and RV-friendly village for over 50s near Benaraby.

RELATED | Iconic Gladstone family reveals plans for $300M resort

It will be built on a parcel of land, which has been owned by the Mann family for 150 years, on the Bruce Hwy at the Tannum Sands turnoff.

The same family and developers are also involved in a proposal for a 24-hour service station and light industrial precinct across the road.

>> Major servo, industrial hub could lure IKEA to Gladstone

While the project is still in its early days, the Mann brothers and developers received positive feedback from the council during a pre lodgement meeting yesterday morning.

The project includes 210 RV-friendly homes and 350 units in a resort-styled retirement village.

Project manager Jason Sullivan said the resort would lure people from around Australia with its unique variety of village and RV-friendly options.

Graham Marsh, Jonathan Mann, Jason Sullivan and Michael Mann with plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle RV Home Park and Resort.
Graham Marsh, Jonathan Mann, Jason Sullivan and Michael Mann with plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle RV Home Park and Resort. Jon Ortlieb

"This is an opportunity to not only retain senior members of the Gladstone community but to attract over 50s to the area," Mr Sullivan said.

It will also have the retirement living necessary luxuries including a swimming pool, bowling green and tennis courts. He said a major draw card would be its 18-hole golf course, designed by golfing great Graham Marsh.

The $300 million development is hoped to be the key to invigorating retirement living options in the region. As the mining downturn continues to hurt the Gladstone region, the issue of elderly residents leaving due to lack of over 50s facilities has been thrust into the spotlight.

An assessment by MacroPlan Dimasi on the needs within the Gladstone region found there is an estimated under supply of 361 retirement dwellings.

It's expected this will increase to 942 dwellings.

The intersection where the Mann family plans to build a retirement living resort and a 24 hour service station and logistics hub.
The intersection where the Mann family plans to build a retirement living resort and a 24 hour service station and logistics hub. Jason Sullivan

One of the project directors Jonathan Mann said they witnessed seniors leaving the Gladstone region to Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Yeppoon in search of retirement options.

"We're offering something different to Gladstone by focusing on the active retirees," Mr Mann said. "We're not trying to compete with any other retirement developments."

Mr Mann said retirement villages designed for the over 50s who still enjoy to travel was a growing trend in Australia.

An exciting new development will change Gladstone&#39;s retirement living options.
An exciting new development will change Gladstone's retirement living options.

"Gladstone doesn't have anything like this ... and the region is crying out for more retirement services," he said.

Already there's a proposed development to build a retirement village at Tannum Sands and the Gladstone Regional Council announced its Philip St precinct, including a retirement village in the heart of Gladstone, is going ahead.

For more information, or to register your interest for updates visit stationcreekresort.com.au.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone development resort retirement rv friendly

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Major servo, industry hub aims to attract IKEA to Gladstone

Major servo, industry hub aims to attract IKEA to Gladstone

A GLADSTONE family is taking on the challenge to attract popular franchises like IKEA to our region.

What's in Gladstone's $300M lifestyle resort revealed

Gladstone family the Manns have proposed a $300million lifestyle retirement resort on the Bruce Hwy near Tannum Sands.

Local family shares plans for $300M RV-friendly lifestyle resort.

Boyne Smelter job cuts to hit the Gladstone property market hard

The latest REIQ Queensland Market Monitor has warned about the impact of job losses on the Gladstone property market.

REIQ: Job losses could impact hard on property market

Anger as WICET owners reveal new deal on $3.9b debt

WICET.

TWO collapsed miners that helped build WICET left behind hefty debt.

Local Partners

Extra long weekend would benefit Gladstone tourism

TAKING a single long weekend holiday at home could inject an extra $1 billion into the state's tourism economy.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

N.L. Wills identity solved but questions remaining

Wills Family Portrait, courtesy of Norman Charles Wills. Norman Louis Wills and Ethel Marie Wills (nee Hoghton) with sons Norman Charles Wills and youngest son Noel Kevin Wills.

Identity of a mystery artist solved.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

‘This is super awkward for me’

Nazeem Hussain lets third place getter slip on grand finale of I’m a Celebrity

‘Why another man was in my bed’

Cheryl talks through her problems with husband Andrew on MAFS.

Married At First Sight bride on why another man was in her bed.

Is Maryborough farmer Sean a paid actor?

Sean, who was paired with Susan on Married At First Sight, has an online acting profile.

Married At First Sight's Sean Hollands has an online acting profile.

Ed Sheeran is coming to GoT

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Why Game of Thrones writers were desperate for Ed to make a cameo.

‘I find funny things in dark places’

Nazeem Hussain has been evicted from the South African jungle.

NAZEEM Hussain has opened up about being an Aussie Muslim comedian.

Ridley Scott: I’ve worked out a Gladiator sequel

Gladiator director Ridley Scott says he knows how to make a sequel to the movie.

Director Ridley Scott has suggested he could be making a sequel.

Diana's ex lover answers: 'Are you Prince Harry’s dad?'

Diana, Princess of Wales presenting trophy to James Hewitt at polo match in the mid-nineties. Picture: SuppliedSource:News Corp Australia

ROYAL watchers intrigued by Princess Diana's affair

PERFECT STARTER OPPOSITE YARALLA SPORTS CLUB...NO STRATA FEES!

1/47 O'Connell Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $139,000

Looking to downsize or simply purchase your first home then look no further than this ultimate easy care, low maintenance residence, within easy walking distance...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

THIS FAMILY HOME IS A MUST SEE!!

33 Aramac Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

We are proud to present to you 33 Aramac Drive, Clinton. This beautifully renovated family home is now ready and awaiting its new lucky owners! On entry through...

Productivity with Peace and Tranquillity

255 PIKES CROSSING ROAD, Benaraby 4680

Rural 5 2 3 Expressions of...

We challenge you to find better land in a better location with access to permanent water !!! 80 acres of supreme privacy and country quietness just 15 minutes from...

Contemporary Family Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 NOW $549,000

The owners have finished their refurbishments and this home is now available for inspection, so if you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very...

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on most buyers "Wish List" - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

MAGNIFICENT ACREAGE HOME!

1 Monaros Court, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 5 $600,000

This very spacious sun-lit home is situated on a flat, level 2 and a half acre block in the peaceful suburb of Beecher. This well presented home features 4...

FINAL PRICE REDUCTION! ONE OF THE CHEAPEST HOUSES IN GLADSTONE! MUST BE SOLD!

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $155,000

If you are searching for the perfect first home or investment property this is a must see! West Gladstone is currently one of the best performing suburbs in...

Price Reduced - Modern Home with Media Room

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,500

Sensational Coastal Location with Lifestyle in Mind! If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the...

One of the cheapest homes in Gladstone! Don&#39;t miss out!

94 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 OFFERS ABOVE...

Do you want to enter the property market at an exceptional price? Look no further! Situated close to the CBD sits this entry level home on a spacious 798m2...

Boyne Smelter job cuts to hit the Gladstone property market hard

The latest REIQ Queensland Market Monitor has warned about the impact of job losses on the Gladstone property market.

REIQ: Job losses could impact hard on property market

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Landlord of Gladstone luxury units makes massive price drop

NEW MOVE: With the downturn affecting Doug Forbe's hotel business, he has changed tact and has now put the townhouses on the rental market.

DOWNTURN takes a huge chunk out of Doug Forbes' hotel business.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!