What's in Gladstone's $300M lifestyle resort revealed

Gladstone family the Manns have proposed a $300million lifestyle retirement resort on the Bruce Hwy near Tannum Sands.

A LIFESTYLE-focused retirement resort could fill the painful void that has Gladstone's seniors fleeing to other regions.

Four Gladstone locals, the Mann brothers, are behind a $300 million proposal to build a lifestyle resort and RV-friendly village for over 50s near Benaraby.

It will be built on a parcel of land, which has been owned by the Mann family for 150 years, on the Bruce Hwy at the Tannum Sands turnoff.

The same family and developers are also involved in a proposal for a 24-hour service station and light industrial precinct across the road.

While the project is still in its early days, the Mann brothers and developers received positive feedback from the council during a pre lodgement meeting yesterday morning.

The project includes 210 RV-friendly homes and 350 units in a resort-styled retirement village.

Project manager Jason Sullivan said the resort would lure people from around Australia with its unique variety of village and RV-friendly options.

"This is an opportunity to not only retain senior members of the Gladstone community but to attract over 50s to the area," Mr Sullivan said.

It will also have the retirement living necessary luxuries including a swimming pool, bowling green and tennis courts. He said a major draw card would be its 18-hole golf course, designed by golfing great Graham Marsh.

The $300 million development is hoped to be the key to invigorating retirement living options in the region. As the mining downturn continues to hurt the Gladstone region, the issue of elderly residents leaving due to lack of over 50s facilities has been thrust into the spotlight.

An assessment by MacroPlan Dimasi on the needs within the Gladstone region found there is an estimated under supply of 361 retirement dwellings.

It's expected this will increase to 942 dwellings.

One of the project directors Jonathan Mann said they witnessed seniors leaving the Gladstone region to Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Yeppoon in search of retirement options.

"We're offering something different to Gladstone by focusing on the active retirees," Mr Mann said. "We're not trying to compete with any other retirement developments."

Mr Mann said retirement villages designed for the over 50s who still enjoy to travel was a growing trend in Australia.

"Gladstone doesn't have anything like this ... and the region is crying out for more retirement services," he said.

Already there's a proposed development to build a retirement village at Tannum Sands and the Gladstone Regional Council announced its Philip St precinct, including a retirement village in the heart of Gladstone, is going ahead.

