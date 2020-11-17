Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Adrian Pennington.
Former Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Adrian Pennington.
News

What’s happening with former health boss case?

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
16th Nov 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HEARING set before the Queensland Industrial Relation Commission into the dismissal of former health boss Adrian Pennington won't be going ahead in Bundaberg this week.

It has been previously reported that lawyers for Mr Pennington were seeking reinstatement or compensation for lost earnings and reputational damage.

He was terminated from his role as Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive last year, with the minister for health signing off on the decision in December.

The QIRC told the NewsMail today, the hearing formerly scheduled at the Bundaberg Courthouse this week has been "vacated".

"On 23 October 2020, the hearing dates (5 days, 16-20 November) in Bundaberg were vacated so that jurisdictional objections raised by the respondents could be dealt with beforehand," a QIRC spokesperson said.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board chair Peta Jamieson has previously said that the decision to terminate the employment contract was carefully considered and not made lightly.

adrian pennington health wbhhs
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GLADSTONE, HELP!: 175 blood donors needed urgently

        Premium Content GLADSTONE, HELP!: 175 blood donors needed urgently

        News The call comes as stocks of some blood types have dropped to two days’ supply.

        REVEALED: Gladstone’s best swim school

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gladstone’s best swim school

        People and Places “It is a lovely achievement and it is nice to hear that kind of recognition.”

        OUTSTANDING RATES: Gladstone owes $27m

        Premium Content OUTSTANDING RATES: Gladstone owes $27m

        News The lion’s share of that relates to residential assessments.

        Zigzagging cyclist gives away his offence

        Premium Content Zigzagging cyclist gives away his offence

        Crime Ezekiel James Martin was sweating profusely and slurring his words when he spoke to...