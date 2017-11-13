What's happening to keep our main roads safe

DANGEROUS: The passenger of this vehicle was taken to Gladstone Hospital after it rolled on the Bruce Highway, just south of Benaraby in July.

DANGEROUS: The passenger of this vehicle was taken to Gladstone Hospital after it rolled on the Bruce Highway, just south of Benaraby in July. Mike Richards GLA140717ROLL

MORE than $50 million is being spent on upgrading major roads throughout the region in the next five years.

The figures were revealed by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Some key projects identified by TMR delivered through the program included a $40million replacement of five timber bridges on the Dawson Highway between Calliope and Biloela.

Construction on this project began in April and work is expected to be finished next year.

Another major project being undertaken is the widening of Philip St to four lanes in Gladstone, between Reef St and Trinity Place.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said planning and design was continuing on the $20million project.

The road is being widened because of the Philip St precinct, which will be a a "one-stop shop" for community services from the Neighbourhood Centre to the Community Advisory Service. It will also feature at 200-bed retirement village

The Bruce Highway - which has come under fire as not good enough from Gladstone Region councillor Glenn Churchill - has received upgrades.

"A $3.4million project to widen the Bruce Highway and upgrade four intersections south of Bororen was completed in April," the spokesman said.

"A $3 million project to widen the Bruce Highway at Brendonna and Hut Creek, north of Calliope was completed in October."

The spokesman said widening the Bruce Highway at these locations had allowed wide centre-line treatment which provided a 1m gap between opposing traffic lanes.

"This is internationally recognised as an effective measure to reduce head-on collisions," he said.

The department is also undertaking maintenance works as part of their annual resurfacing program across the region, including Calliope, Boyne Island and Tannum Sands.

"These started in October and will continue through to early next month," he said.

In 2015-16 TMR completed construction of new overtaking lanes on the Bruce Highway between Benaraby and Calliope, worth $7.65 million.

A $1 million slip lane and intersection upgrade of the Bruce Highway and Gladstone-Benaraby Road intersection was also done during that year.