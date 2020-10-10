What’s brought these Mad lads to Gladstone

The Mad Hueys' Shaun and Dean Harrington at Last Wave Surf Shop on October 10, 2020.

The Mad Hueys' Shaun and Dean Harrington at Last Wave Surf Shop on October 10, 2020.

They’re a group known for kicking back enjoying good fishing, boating and surfing – and that’s exactly what’s brought the Mad Huey’s to Gladstone.

The lads who coined to the term shoey – drinking a beer out of a shoe – often referred to as Australia’s Jackass, have come to Gladstone as part of a surfing venture at Swains Reef to help put the Port City on the map.

The Mad Hueys at Last Wave Surf Shop with staff members.

Founders, Gold Coast twins Shaun and Dean Harrington spoke to The Observer on Saturday at their visit to the Last Wave Surf Shop – a store stocking their clothing range.

Shaun said they had been brought to the town by the tourism board.

“We’re going out in the reef and it’s such a beautiful place,” Shaun said.

“Who wouldn’t want to go spend a week out at Swains Reef?

“Fishing, surfing, just having the best time of your life.”

The Mad Hueys at Last Wave Surf Shop drinking a “shoey”.

Dean said that’s what the Mad Hueys’ brand was all about.

“It’s just fishing and having fun and just not taking life too serious and having fun with their friends,” he said.

It’s the first time the group has been up to Gladstone together and Shaun has been highly impressed by the area.

“The local people too are the best, they’re wild,” he said.

“We feel right at home up here.”

The twins had been left so impressed by the town, which will feature in the group’s upcoming videos, Dean said there’s plans to come visit annually.

“Come to the town and have a hell of a time and give back to the locals,” Dean said.

