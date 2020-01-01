What's on the big screen this week

Emma Watson in a scene from the movie Little Women. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

THREE new movies hit our screens today as the blockbuster bonanza continues at the cinema over the summer holidays.

Director Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, Snatch) is back in top form with his new Cockney crime caper The Gentlemen. The film boasts a great cast - with a scene-stealing, against type performance from Hugh Grant - but be warned it is violent.

Greta Gerwig also delivers big-screen gold with her adaptation of the much-loved 19th century classic Little Women.

And for the kids there's the featherbrained fun of the animated spy caper Spies in Disguise, which features the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland.

Here are this week's highlights of the big screen:

The Gentlemen (MA 15+)

American expat Mickey Pearson has built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. But when word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail attempts to steal his domain out from under him.

Why you should see it: This Cockney crime caper is a cracking return to form for director Guy Ritchie, but it should come with a warning. Read the review.

Little Women (G)

Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Why you should see it: Director Greta Gerwig is the real star of this light-as-a-sponge adaptation of the 19th century classic, which is worthy of its trailblazing heroine. Read the review.

Spies in Disguise (PG)

When the world's best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world.

Why you should see it: This family film is a bit of featherbrained fun for the summer holidays. Read the interview with directors Troy Quane and Nick Bruno.

Continuing

Cats (G)

A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.

Why you should see it: This is the cinematic equivalent of a train wreck immediately adjacent to a car crash while a zeppelin explodes above. Read Leigh Paatsch's zero-star review.

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG)

The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect.

Why you should see it: It's game on from the get-go in this fast-paced action comedy. Read the review.

Jojo Rabbit (M)

A young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

Why you should see it: Kiwi director Taika Waititi throws out the rulebook with this one-of-a-kind satire. Read the review.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (M)

The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron's journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

Why you should see it: Saddled with the daunting task of bringing the official Skywalker Saga to a definitive close, The Rise of Skywalker will disappoint some fans. Read the review.