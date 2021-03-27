What your kids can do these Easter Holidays

What your kids can do this Easter

With the Easter school holidays fast approaching, there are plenty of things on offer to keep your kids occupied.

Gladstone Regional Council has revealed a jam-packed program of free Youth Week events.

The free events coincide with Queensland Youth Week (April 10-18) celebrations, which is an annual celebration of young people aged 12 to 25 that recognises the positive contributions they make to Queensland communities.

Council’s Youth Week events kick off from Monday April 10 and take place at a variety of locations across the region.

Gladstone Region Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck said the Youth Week program offers countless free events across the region including public art workshops, gel blasters, cooking, interview and resume writing and much more.

“Youth Week provides a fantastic opportunity to attend events, learn new skills, showcase talent and to just have fun,” Councillor Goodluck said.

“It’s also an excellent opportunity to get out of the house and meet new people in the community.

“There’s plenty of all-inclusive and interactive activities on offer, with the program of events shaped by feedback from our region’s young people including the Gladstone Region Youth Council.”

Please visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/youth-week to see a full list of activities on offer and to register attendance.