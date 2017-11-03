What you need to know about the election

Two ballot boxes stand at each polling booth for voters to cast their ballots on election day.

WITH the state election just three weeks away, here's a list of things voter in our region need to know.

Close of roll: If you want to vote or have moved address people must notify the Electoral Commission of Queensland by 5pm today. Visit http://www.aec.gov.au/.

Close of nominations: Candidates can no longer nominate for a seat after noon on Tuesday.

Candidates can no longer nominate for a seat after noon on Tuesday. Pre-Poll Voting: Declaration (In Person) - begins 9am on November 13 and closes 6pm November 24

Declaration (In Person) - begins 9am on November 13 and closes 6pm November 24 Pre-Poll Voting: Declaration (Postal) Applications - began October 29, ends November 22 at 7pm

Declaration (Postal) Applications - began October 29, ends November 22 at 7pm Pre-Poll Voting: Declaration (Postal) Voting - begins November 7 at 4pm and closes November 25 at 6pm

Declaration (Postal) Voting - begins November 7 at 4pm and closes November 25 at 6pm Ballot draw: November 7

November 7 Cut-Off for Return of Postal Ballot Papers: 5pm December 5

Pre-poll voting has become more and more popular.

According to the ECQ, anyone can vote early - no special reason is needed. Pre-poll locations will be listed on the ECQ website.

Election day:

The booths open at 8am and close at 6pm on election day and a list of locations are on the ECQ website.

When you arrive at a polling centre, go to the front desk where polling officials will ask you two questions: what is your name? What is your address?

After that, you'll be directed to a booth where you can vote in private. It's important to read the instructions on the ballot paper before casting your vote.

Place your completed ballot paper in the ballot box as you leave. Polling officials will be available to provide assistance should you have any questions.

Polling booths: The list is still to be released by ECQ.

Voting: If you live in the Gladstone region there are three electorates you could possibly be in - Gladstone, Callide and Burnett.

Gladstone - The sitting member for Gladstone is Glenn Butcher from the Labor Party. At the moment there are three other contenders for the seat.

Sarah Lohse - Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party, Chay Conaglen - LNP and Peta Baker from the Greens.

The seat is considered very safe for Mr Butcher.

Callide - parts of the Gladstone region were moved into the electorate of Callide after redistribution - this includes the Boyne Valley and Calliope.

Former Deputy Premier Jeff Seeney was the member but he is not running again after announcing his retirement.

There are five people running for the seat.

Darren Blackwood - Labor, Colin Boyce- LNP, Robbie Radel - Katter's Australian Party, Jaiben Baker - Greens and Sharon Lohse - Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party.

It is a seat many believe is up for grabs.

Burnett - The seat of Burnett covers Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy. The incumbent member is Stephen Bennett from the LNP.

Currently there are two challengers to Mr Bennett.

Tim Roberts - Greens and Ashley Lynch - Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party.

The Labor Party has said they are vetting candidates and expect to announce someone shorty.