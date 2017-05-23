What would you do, go for a local company or cheaper quote?

Paulette and Owen Lindley with their crew in just one of the grounds they maintain on a volunteer basis.

THE sheer desperation of the region's job crisis was illustrated perfectly at a council meeting.

About 20 people from Opal Holdings Queensland - a mowing and slashing business - were in Gladstone Regional Council's chambers as their livelihoods were debated.

The company tendered to mow the council's parks and water components in the region.

However GF Property Maintenance, an out of town business, was recom- mended as the preferred tenderers for the work, as they were about $400,000 cheaper.

The issue was discussed and debated for about 30 minutes with councillors questioning whether to support a local business or go with a cheaper alternative for ratepayers.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor said he was unsure the extra cost of going with the local tender was something the community should or could bear.

Crs Trevor, Kahn Goodluck and PJ Sobhanian eventually moved the motion to go with the Sunshine Coast-based company, mainly based on price.

However their motion was defeated, with four people voting against it and Cr Cindi Bush abstaining.

Mayor Matt Burnett passed a motion that Opal Holdings receive the contract for mowing the council's parks. This was passed despite three people voting against it.

Opal owner/managing director Paulette Lindley said if they had not received the contract, which they currently held, their workers would be out of a job.

"It was a huge decision and I can understand both sides of it," she said.

"I'm glad that they put the argument up but in saying that, all our guys are ratepayers too."

The business has 15-25 people working at any one time, depending on the season.

Ms Lindley said some of the people at the business had worked for them for more than 18 years.

It's a family business, with her son and grandsons also employed there.

Chair of the Finance And Corporate Governance Committee Rick Hansen said the decision had not cost the council money based on the previous contract, rather they just had not saved money.