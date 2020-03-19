What will our Aussie Rules players do?

JUST GOTTA WAIT THAT LITTLE BIT LONGER NOW: New coach Adam Sutherland flanked by president Ricky McClure and BRT dealer principal James Robertson. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

AUSSIE RULES: In the aftermath of AFLQ’s announcement that the AFL Capricornia season would start on May 31, two months after the original schedule of March 28, new BITS Saints coach Rick Bean was confident the players would hit the ground running.

Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns veteran Ricky McClure (pictured) said his team showed some good signs in what was the club’s only trial match.

“We played Bundaberg Across The Waves and showed some intensity that was already three times more than it was at any stage last year,” McClure said.

So what now?

“Our plan will be to do something and we had a quick chat to coach Adam Sutherland (pictured) to find out what we can do over the next 10 weeks,” McClure said.

The Suns will be led by Kyle Turner with Tim Lagarenne as his deputy.

McClure said that Jay Warry and young gun Trey Dummett would be keys this season.

“We also have Dylan Schokker who played for Armadale in Western Australia.”

Saints coach Rick Bean has backed his players to look after themselves and stay fit.

NEW ERA: Rick Bean said he will instil an exciting game-plan in which he expects all grades to adhere to. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

BITS beat Bundaberg Bulldogs by 15 goals in its only trial.

“It’s important we don’t lose focus but it’s so important about the health of every individual and connections to all,” Bean said.

“We are in unknown areas now and we need to let the powers that be guide all society through this.”

