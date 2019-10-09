Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

What will it take to stop this obsession?

by Peter Gleeson
9th Oct 2019 8:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WILL it take an innocent soul being hurt to jolt Extinction Rebellion activists out of their self-induced, selfish, irresponsible climate change obsession?

There are mounting fears that this crazy protest movement is about to enter uncharted waters.

These protests are increasingly becoming more toxic and aggressive. When protesters start engaging in extreme behaviour like hanging off the Story Bridge, gluing themselves to bridges and roads and God forbid - deploying drones within airport exclusion zones - it's time for the judiciary to act.

Photos
View Gallery


The co-founder of Extinction Rebellion, a UK chap named Roger Hallam, is currently in custody, refused bail after sending drones into the night sky in a vain attempt to bring Heathrow - the UK's biggest airport - to a standstill.

The judge will sentence him on October 14 and he faces a lengthy stint in jail.

Not so here in Australia.

The ER ringleader, Eric Herbert, appeared in court again yesterday after breaching his bail conditions, which includes a ban on him entering the CBD. He dressed as a clown. What else?

Activists from Extinction Rebellion participate in a protest in Brisbane on Tuesday. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt
Activists from Extinction Rebellion participate in a protest in Brisbane on Tuesday. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

Herbert was given another slap on the wrist, with no conviction recorded. I'll take evens he's out there again today.

This bloke needs to cool his heels in jail. He needs a conviction recorded so he can't travel overseas. If an ambulance is delayed or blocked from transporting a patient to a hospital with a life-threatening condition, the judiciary must act ­decisively. It's time they were subjected to the full force of the law. We shouldn't blame frustrated police.

It's lefty judicial figures that need a reality check.

More Stories

activism climate change editors picks extinction rebellion politics protests

Top Stories

    Worker loses QAL job after close call with cyclist

    premium_icon Worker loses QAL job after close call with cyclist

    News A GLADSTONE man was fired from his crane-driving job when a cyclist reported him for driving too closely on QAL Access Rd.

    HAVE YOUR SAY: Hospital specialist outpatient upgrades

    premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Hospital specialist outpatient upgrades

    News CQHHS wants Gladstone residents to tell them what they want from the new specialist...

    Boot Brisbane forum in Gladstone tonight

    premium_icon Boot Brisbane forum in Gladstone tonight

    News A push to create a separate state in Queensland is coming to Gladstone today.

    • 9th Oct 2019 9:00 AM