‘What went wrong’: New cases as aged care probe launched

by Vanessa Marsh
18th May 2020 9:49 AM

 

 

TWO new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Queensland overnight.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the cases were women in the southeast and both patients had recently returned from overseas.

One of the confirmed cases is in the Metro South Health area and the other in the West Moreton region.

There are now 13 active cases of COVID-19 in Queensland with four of those patients in hospitals and one being treated in ICU.

The state has confirmed a total of 1053 cases since the outbreak began.

Mr Miles has confirmed that there would be an independent investigation into the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre to understand "what went wrong" and make sure "it never happens again

 

Mr Miles and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young will today interview management of the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre on their running of the centre that is now in lockdown, after 115 residents and 180 workers were put at risk.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles is providing an update on coronavirus cases this morning.
