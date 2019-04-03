'What we try to do': A blessing in a tea pot

MEMBERS of the Cancer Council Queensland Gladstone branch are raising their cups towards a generous donation of equipment.

The Boyne Smelter Employees Community Benefit Association has donated $871 towards the purchase of tea pots and milk jugs for next month's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

The event raises money for the Cancer Council's outreach and support programs.

Secretary Glenda Cordwell said the organisation previously had to borrow such equipment.

"It was really hard because you had to pick them up and return them,” Ms Cordwell said.

"With the Smelter Employee Fund giving us this donation, we were able to purchase our own (equipment).”

The donation came about after the Ms Cordwell wrote a letter to the Community Benefit Association.

"In the last couple of months, it's been (working) really close with them,” she said. "We're very grateful.”

Treasurer Jonathon Bigley said it was a pretty easy process for the Cancer Council's request to be approved.

"That's what we try to do - help organisations make money through fund raising,” Mr Bigley said.

The Cancer Council Gladstone Branch will hold its own morning tea on May 30 at the Gladstone Port Authority social club.

Tickets are $15 per person and interested people can contact the organisation at ccq.gladstone@gmail.com.