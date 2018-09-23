What we love about Tannum Sands and Agnes Water main beaches
TANNUM Sands and Agnes Water are the shining gems in our region's coastal crown.
Here's five reasons why we love them.
No crowds
You'll find plenty of places to stretch out on a towel, play cricket, touch footy, learn to kitesurf or enjoy a picnic.
Child friendly
The small tidal lagoon at Tannum Sands Main Beach is the perfect place for toddlers to have a paddle in safe, warm water.
But both beaches aren't renowned for rips or huge surf.
Fantastic amenities and playgrounds
If frolicking about in the water isn't your thing or you want to fully wear out your children before going home, then pop into the playgrounds and relax while the little ones play 'til they drop.
Vigilant surf lifesavers
Both beaches are patrolled from September to May by friendly, welcoming and above all - dedicated surf lifesavers.
Just remember to swim between the flags.
Learn to surf
The Great Barrier Reef protects both beaches from huge swells so they're the perfect place to learn to surf.