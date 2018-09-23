What we love about Tannum Sands and Agnes Water main beaches

TANNUM Sands and Agnes Water are the shining gems in our region's coastal crown.

Here's five reasons why we love them.

No crowds

You'll find plenty of places to stretch out on a towel, play cricket, touch footy, learn to kitesurf or enjoy a picnic.

Tannum Sands Main Beach. Greg Bray

Child friendly

The small tidal lagoon at Tannum Sands Main Beach is the perfect place for toddlers to have a paddle in safe, warm water.

But both beaches aren't renowned for rips or huge surf.

The lagoon at Tannum Sands Main Beach appears at low tide and is the perfect place for children to play and swim safely. Greg Bray

Fantastic amenities and playgrounds

If frolicking about in the water isn't your thing or you want to fully wear out your children before going home, then pop into the playgrounds and relax while the little ones play 'til they drop.

Tom Jeffery Memorial Park at Agnes Water. Gladstone Regional Council

Vigilant surf lifesavers

Both beaches are patrolled from September to May by friendly, welcoming and above all - dedicated surf lifesavers.

Just remember to swim between the flags.

Stay between the flags at Tannum Sands Main Beach. Paul Braven GLA281216LIFEGUARD

Learn to surf

The Great Barrier Reef protects both beaches from huge swells so they're the perfect place to learn to surf.

Longboard surfers enjoy a smooth wave at Agnes Main Beach. Mike Richards GLA230217BOARD