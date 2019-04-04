What we learned: AFL Capricornia round one aftermath

BENCHMARK AGAIN: Yeppoon Swans after their big win over the Whitsunday Sea Eagles in the CQ Cup in the pre-season.

AUSSIE RULES: Well it has been a lop-sided and wet first round of the AFL Capricornia season.

Yeppoon Swans, well, the club just keeps on keeping on as the red and whites strive for a fifth-straight flag.

Rocky Panthers and Rockhampton Brothers show excellent signs with big wins.

What do we make of BITS Saints and Glenmore Bulls - the respective 2017 and 2018 grand finalists.

1: Gladstone Suns show fight and boot goals

The re-branded club pushed Rocky Brothers until the final quarter to win by 108 points.

Still, the Suns' 6.1 (37) they booted last week, was arguably a bag when compared to season 2018 which failed to yield a win.

It may come on Saturday in a home clash against Glenmore Bulls.

2: Will the lack of new recruits haunt the Saints?

BITS were buried into the Yeppoon Oval mud last week and simply need to respond this Saturday against Rockhampton Panthers at BITS Oval.

The Saints have lost the class of Steve Pugh (Mackay), Jacob Mills (travelling), Sam Pierpoint (Rocky Panthers).

While it's just round one, the alarm bells are ringing for the 2017 grand finalist and last year's preliminary finalist.

Tough ask against a fired up Panthers. Oh, and Sam Pierpoint wants to make a point.

3: Rockhampton Brothers are up and about

No better way than to start the year with a 100+ point win for the young Rocky Roos.

Litmus test against a one of the greatest CQ teams ever in Yeppoon Swans on Saturday afternoon.

But it's a challenge the men from Rocky will look forward to.

4: Payne-ful player exits may hurt Glenmore Bulls

Last year's grand finalists suffered a big loss to the Panthers and there may be more to come given the exodus of guns Tim Higgins, Toby Payne, Darcy Payne, Tyson Payne and Cameron Imrie...to name a few.

5: Michael Kreun will make a difference

The running machine Kreun back in form is a welcome sign. With the addition of Sam Pierpoint, the Panthers are poised to pounce and aim for a grand final spot.

6: Who'll beat Yeppoon Swans?

Unless there's a plague at Swan Lake, the mighty Swans will go undefeated yet again. Early days yes. But Alex Chapman, Sammy Nicholls want that Swanny grand feeling again and gun WA recruit Trevor Johnson is keen to join in.