Crews were called to Kirkwood last night for a structure fire.

Crews were called to Kirkwood last night for a structure fire.

FIRE and emergency crews were called to reports of a structure fire in Kirkwood last night.

Three crews were called to Eucalyptus Place at 8.45pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a 12m by 3m single story structure and surrounding grass was on fire.

She said crews extinguished the fire by 9.10pm and made the scene safe.

The blaze was deemed 'not suspicious' and crews were not investigating.

It is unknown what caused the fire.