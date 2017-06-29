Tough new ID laws for Gladstone pub and club-goers

REGARDLESS of your age, pub and club goers in Gladstone will need to have their ID handy if they want to have a beer or wine past 10pm.

New laws that affect Gladstone's Safe Night Out Precinct will be in place this Saturday.

It means patrons entering a pub of club in Gladstone after 10pm will have their ID recorded, regardless of if your 20 or 50 years old.

The change means the Queens Hotel and Central Lane Hotel will now by law need to use the ID scanners that are already used by Industrie and MIePLACE nightclub.

This information, managed by the Queensland Government, is shared with other licenced venues so if a person is banned from one club for anti-social behaviour, then they can be banned from every licenced venue in the state within minutes.

The initiative was implemented after the state government backed down on proposed lock out laws that were to come into effect July 1.

The dumped laws would have required clubs and pubs that were opened until 3am to lock out patrons from entering premises at 1am.

Gladstone's Safe Night Out Precinct stretches from Bramston St to Lord St and includes the streets between Oaka Ln and Glenlyon St.

Lightbox Espresso and Winebar, the Grand Hotel and the Yacht Club are all exempt from the new rule because they only trade until midnight.

Licenced venues impacted by the changes:

Queens Hotel

Central Lane Hotel

MIePlace

Industrie