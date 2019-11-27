Menu
What to do if your child misses their ideal OP score

by Stephanie Bennett
27th Nov 2019 5:21 AM
STUDENTS who fall short of their OP target should not give up on their dream career, with education providers rolling out extra ways for teens to land a spot in their desired course.

As Queensland's Year 12s wait anxiously for their OP results to be released next month, experts say students should not feel disheartened if their score is not what they hoped.

The University of Southern Queensland is among the state's top institutes offering school leavers alternative ways of entry.

"We have a number of pathway programs for those who are looking to get into university and their OP wasn't quite what they were anticipating," USQ Pro Vice-Chancellor (student services) Helen Nolan said.

"If you've got a goal and you want to achieve it, there is always a way."

USQ student Grace Banhidi is undertaking a Bachelor of Nursing after undertaking an alternative pathway into university. Picture: David Martinelli
Among the options on offer are accelerated entry pathway programs and tertiary preparation programs, which allow students to meet prerequisites required for a range of degrees.

USQ Bachelor of Nursing student Grace Banhidi graduated from high school in 2017, but took a gap year after missing out on her chosen course.

Earlier this year she undertook a tertiary preparation program, which combined with school subjects allowed her to start her nursing degree.

"When I didn't get the score that I wanted, I did feel a little down on myself," she said.

"But I found the program great and feel even better prepared for university than if I had gone straight into a degree from school."

At Griffith College, students can complete diploma programs for alternative entry consideration into Griffith University across a range of subjects, including arts, engineering, and health sciences.

"If students can't gain entry directly into their chosen degree, successful completion of Griffith College's alternative entry diploma qualification means they will have a greater ranking for possible entry into the degree, in most cases into second year," director and principal Leigh Pointon said.

"It shouldn't be seen as a second option, but an opportunity to thrive for the rest of a student's university career."

