A number of white poles have been put up around Gladstone including on Glenlyon Rd (pictured) and Philip St.
What those white poles popping up around town are really for

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Jan 2020 11:56 AM
A QUESTION on many residents’ lips is “what are the white poles going up around Gladstone?”

Some have guessed they may be mobile phone detectors, others suggested radio antennas.

However, The Observer can reveal their real purpose.

“The poles are being erected by council to hold banners,” Gladstone Regional Councillor Kahn Goodluck said.

“When council are hosting a community event or there are important community events in our region or other important information to provide they’ll put it on a banner.”

Cr Goodluck said the poles should be finished and ready for use “fairly soon”.

“I would suspect they’ll be ready for the Gladstone Harbour Festival and the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race,” he said.

He said the poles have been placed around the main thoroughfares, such as Glenlyon Rd and Phillip St, so most people will see them.

