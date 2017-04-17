What those little orange flags are doing all over town

WHAT ARE THEY: These red flags are safety markers.

THEY'RE little orange flags that have seemingly popped up on power lines all around Gladstone lately.

They're in our suburbs and they're in our CBD, but what are they really all about?

A spokesman for Ergon Energy said the orange markers were a safety feature.

"It's usually done at the request of a local council or local organisation when there is an expected high load going through the area - for example if a truck has a particularly high load on the back of it or excavation work or something is going on, road works for example," he said.

"We get a request from councils or organisations to put those flags on the lines just to raise awareness with the driver of the machinery that there are power lines there."

The orange flags are also used in farming areas when crop dusting is being carried out.