What this indie-folk duo thought of Gladstone audience

On their first trip to Gladstone, Sunshine Coast indie-pop duo The Dreggs said the city’s audience was a vibrant one that loved to dance.

Having formed three years ago, Paddy Mcrae and Zane Harris have toured the country multiple times in their short professional music careers.

“The most enticing element of playing to regional town audiences is that we are performing to people we don’t usually play in front of,” Zane said.

“It is good to get in front of people who wouldn’t usually come to our major city shows.”

Paddy added: “For me, it is an opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big cities.”

The musicians revealed they have an album on the way this year, set to be released in mid-2021.

“We have a single from that album dropping in seven days as a little sneak preview of what is to come on that album,” Paddy said.

They agreed their dream collaboration in 2021 would be Jack Botts, who was a support act for them throughout the Festival of Summer Sounds.

“He is a good bloke who writes good songs,” Zane said.

Following the Gladstone show The Dreggs said they were to return home and prepare for a national tour with several support acts.