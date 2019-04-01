WHAT THEY SAID: Wish lists for Federal Budget

GLADSTONE'S Mayor, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers reveal what they want to see in the Federal budget.

***

MEMBER For Flynn Ken O'Dowd wants the 2019-20 Federal Budget to support job creation, small business and exports.

"I have a plan to build a stronger economy by creating more and better paid jobs, backing small businesses, boosting exports, delivering reliable and affordable electricity, and building roads, rail and other vital infrastructure.

Importantly I am working to keep our borders secure and Australians safe. This government has strengthened laws and boosted resources to help our security agencies fight terror and crime.

I am focused on Flynn's prosperity and future prosperity. There is more to be done and I am working towards:

Creating jobs

Building hele power stations to support our coal industry

More doctors

Affordable electricity

Reduce the cost of living

Building better water security for the future."

Mayor Matt Burnett and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher. Mike Richards GLA131218PRES

GLADSTONE Region Mayor Matt Burnett will be watching closely for funding announcements for Gladstone projects in the 2019-20 Federal Budget.

"I know exactly where I will be 7:29pm Tuesday, April 2 - and that is sitting at my TV, filled with anticipation, waiting for the minute to tick over and the 2019 budget to be released," Cr Burnett said.

"The continued growth and development of our region is something I fight for daily, and I am hoping this will be reflected within this year's budget allocations," he said.

Our wishlist includes:

BITS Aquatic Centre

Coal Exporters Sports Complex Redevelopment

Calliope Equestrian Centre

Agnes Water/Baffle Creek connection road

Memorial Park upgrade

Landfill Cell 3A

Auckland Hill Redevelopment - Stages 2 & 3

Agnes Street car parking

Harbour Arbour

Jumpstart City Heart Goondoon Street footpath works

Round Hill Creek dredging

1770 Marina carpark redevelopment

Agnes asphalt Pump Track and Skate Park

WWTP Solar Panels.

Julie Collins, Shadow Minister for Ageing and Mental Health alongside Zac Beers (PICTURED), Labor candidate for Flynn, visited Gladstone's New Auckland Place Aged Care Residence to speak to residents on 30 October 2018. Matt Taylor GLA301018CARE

LABOR candidate for Flynn Zac Beers is hopeful the Federal Government will match some of Labor's election promises made for the Gladstone region.

"Ken O'Dowd and the LNP need to use the budget to back Labor's commitment to local jobs, health and education, and stop putting the top end of town over Gladstone locals.

I'm determined to bring new jobs and industry to Gladstone.

It's why Labor is investing $1.1 billion for a National Hydrogen Plan, including $3 million for a Hydrogen Innovation hub based right here in Gladstone to put us at the forefront of this booming industry. We're also taking action to fix our roads, kick-starting the process to dual lane the Bruce Highway and committing to Stage 2 of the Port Access Road.

Importantly, Labor will not only reverse the LNP's savage cuts to schools and hospital, but will invest in new health services by allocating $15 million to buy the old Mater and expand the Gladstone Hospital.

These are all commitments that will make a real difference to people right across Gladstone.

After nine years of failing to deliver, Ken O'Dowd and the LNP must get behind our plan for Gladstone."