Stats reveal which drugs are causing concern in Gladstone

METHAMPHETAMINE has overtaken alcohol as the primary drug of concern named by people accessing support services in Gladstone.

Not-for-profit organisation Lives Lived Well supported 210 people from the Gladstone region between July 2019 and February 2020.

Primary drug of concern figures for the period showed 34.3 per cent of people named methamphetamine, followed by alcohol (30.2 per cent) and marijuana (30.2 per cent).

Between July 1, 2018 and July 30, 2019, 235 people were supported, with the primary drugs of concern being alcohol (33.7 per cent), methamphetamine (30.3 per cent) and marijuana (28.9 per cent).

These drugs are among those identified as having higher use in regional areas by the latest round of the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission's wastewater monitoring.

A report released yesterday found that regional per capita consumption of nicotine, alcohol, methylamphetamine, MDMA, MDA, oxycodone, fentanyl and marijuana exceeded that in capital cities.

"This has implications for response options because resources are more thinly spread in regional Australia," the report stated.

Cocaine and heroin consumption was higher in capital cities.

Last financial year, Lives Lived Well supported 476 people across its Central Queensland services in Rockhampton and Gladstone.

Of these, 42.5 per cent named methamphetamine as their primary drug of concern, followed by alcohol (27.3 per cent) and marijuana (24 per cent).

Support services are also delivered to Blackwater, Emerald and Yeppoon.

Yesterday's report was the ninth released by the ACIC.

It stated that Australians spent an estimated $11.3 billion on methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and heroin from August 2018 to August 2019.

Of this, $8.63 billion was spent on methylamphetamine.

ACIC chief executive Michael Phelan said this was one of the more wasteful aspects of illicit drug markets.

"Australians are spending a significant amount of money on illicit substances each year, generating profits for the sole benefit of organised crime groups," he said.

"This is money that might otherwise have been spent on legitimate goods for themselves and their families.

"Illicit drugs have a devastating impact on everyday Australians.

"Organised criminals involved in the illicit drug trade prey on our communities to make a profit."

ACIC CEO Michael Phelan

According to Queensland Crime Statistics, there were 825 drug offences in the Gladstone division in 2019, compared with 744 in 2018.