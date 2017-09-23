What the new pipeline over the railway line is for

SOMETHING DIFFERENT: The new water main going over the train line that is part of work being done by the Gladstone Area Water Board.

IF YOU'VE been wondering what the towering structure is over the railway line on Glenlyon Rd, Telina is for, we've found out.

The pipeline is part of the Gladstone Area Water Board's Moura Railway Line pipeline replacement project. The $2.9 million project began in April.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the project would help ensure the uninterrupted supply of treated water to residents.

"GAWB's South Gladstone reservoir supplies about half of all Gladstone's drinking water,” Mr Butcher said.

"The reservoir is fed by a single pipeline and in 2012, a major pipe burst led GAWB to identify that several sections of the pipeline, including the section that runs under the Moura Short Railway line needed to be replaced”.

Mr Butcher said geotechnical investigations found very hard rock under the railway which meant that conventional trenchless pipe installation under the railway line would be extremely risky.

As a result, the solution was to install a steel pipe support bridge over the railway line to support the new water pipeline.

A smaller diameter pipe has been installed within the existing pipe under the Moura railway line.