Noa Ronnie Etheridge is on trial in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton after pleading not guilty to attempted murder and not guilty to carrying out an act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to an assault on Koongal resident Kerry Gittins on January 9, 2018, in her home. The assault took place after he had attempted to break into cars and units at this block of units on the same property at 352 Lakes Creek Rd, Koongal.
Crime

What the jury didn't hear during attempted murder trial

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
20th Mar 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 5:48 AM
A BLOOD sample taken at Blackwater Hospital destroyed is among the things the jury did not hear in the trail involving Noa Ronnie Etheridge this month.

Etheridge was yesterday found guilty of attempting to murder Koongal resident Kerry Gittins on January 9, 2018, by striking her in the temples with a hammer and causing other head injuries.

Etheridge, during the trial, claimed he had taken eight to 12 Xanax, eight points of methamphetamines, four LSD tabs and two rum premixes the night before and that he could not recall anything from after taking the drugs until being in Blackwater Hospital.

Defence barrister Andrew Hoare raised during discussions when the jury was not in the courtroom about a blood sample taken from Etheridge when he was in Blackwater Hospital about 11am the morning of the attempted murder.

Mr Hoare said the sample had been destroyed.

He made an application to adjourn the trial so defence could call forensic toxicology expert Dr Michael Robertson, who took to the stand in Gerad Baden-Clay's murder trial to testify about the effects of mixing LSD, meth and Xanax at the levels Etheridge claimed to have taken.

The application was denied by Justice Graeme Crow who stated that LSD was made from unknown substances which meant no one could know the "metabolic impacts on the body".

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

