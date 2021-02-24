‘What the hell’: Legend baffled by Marnus

Australian legend Ian Chappell has called on Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne to pick up the pace while exiting the cricket field after being dismissed.

Labuschagne is renowned for his quirky habits at the crease, at times imitating the amusing antics of Australian teammate Steve Smith.

But the Queenslander has developed a habit of lingering at the wicket after being given out by the umpire, as witnessed during last week's Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania.

Labuschagne was controversially dismissed by all-rounder Beau Webster in the second innings, and made his displeasure blatantly clear.

The 26-year-old threw hid head back in disbelief after the umpire raised his finger, looking back at the official as he trudged towards the changerooms.

Cricket pundits also noted Labuschagne's tendency to take an age returning to the sheds during the recent Test series against India.

Although several cricketers are guilty of the misdemeanour - Indian captain Virat Kohli immediately springs to mind - Chappell pinpointed Labuschagne as the worst offender.

"A lot of players from around the world are taking an inordinate time to leave the crease when they get out," Chappell told 2GB's Wide World of Sports.

"Marnus is a bad example - he takes forever to get off the field, but he's not the only one, and there are plenty of others and from other countries.

"I just don't understand it. You've never had so many police officers at a cricket grounds: referees, third umpires, fourth umpires.

"It's time for them to say, 'Hey listen, what the hell is going on? When you're given out, get on your bike and get on your bike real quick'."

Labuschagne and Smith were this week accused of showing dissent to an umpire's decision in the Sheffield Shield.

But Chappell believes the pair's behaviour was bound to happen since international players can review umpiring decisions with the DRS.

"In the era I was brought up in, one of the first things you were told is the umpire is right and you do not argue with the umpire," Chappell said.

"They've brought in the DRS system, which is basically saying to the players, 'Argue with the umpires'.

"I think back to when I played - when I got out, I wanted to get off the ground as quickly as I could.

"I think some of them look around, have a look at the big screen and so on."

