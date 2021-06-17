'What the hell?': Biden's temper erupts

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for a bilateral summit in Geneva today.

It was the final and arguably most significant stop on Mr Biden's first overseas trip since taking office in January. He previously attended the G7 summit in Cornwall and met with NATO leaders in Brussels.

Those were all chummy affairs between allied nations. Russia, on the other hand, remains an adversary of the United States, giving Mr Biden's meeting with Putin an unmistakable undercurrent of tension. Ahead of time, the US said it was aiming to build a more "stable and predictable" relationship with Russia.

So, was any progress made? Speaking to reporters afterwards, Mr Biden insisted he "did what I came to do". But he also snapped when asked about the prospect of Putin actually changing his behaviour.

What the hell?': Biden snaps at simple question

Sam Clench

Joe Biden took umbrage at a couple of questions towards the end of his media conference.

In the first one, he was asked about a remark he made during a meeting with Vladimir Putin years ago.

"You famously told (Putin) he didn't have a soul. Do you now have a deeper understanding of him after this meeting?" a reporter asked.

"Thank you very much," Mr Biden said, putting on his sunglasses. He did not answer the question.

The second offending question came as he was walking off stage.

"Why are you so confident he'll change his behaviour, Mr President?" a reporter shouted.

Mr Biden stopped, turned around, and snapped at her.

"I'm not confident he'll change his behaviour. What the hell? What do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident?" he said, walking back towards the reporters.

"What I said - let's get this straight. I said what will change their behaviour is if the rest of the world reacts to them and it diminishes their standing in the world.

"I'm not confident of anything. I'm just stating the facts."

The reporter pointed out that Putin had not changed his behaviour in the past.

"In (Putin's) press conference, he denied any involvement in cyberattacks, he downplayed human rights abuses, he even refused to say Alexei Navalny's name. So how does that account to a constructive meeting?" she asked.

"If you don't understand that, you're in the wrong business," he told her.

I believe the reporter Mr Biden snapped at was CNN's Kaitlan Collins, who has made it abundantly clear for years now that she is in the right business.

You can watch footage of that exchange here. The transcript doesn't quite do it justice.

CNN's @KaitlanCollins: "Why are you so confident [Putin] will change his behavior, Mr. President?"



Biden: "I'm not confident I'm going to change his behavior. What the hell? What do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident? I said....let's get it straight...." pic.twitter.com/h3wctccQRz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 16, 2021



'That's ridiculous': Biden reacts to Putin's answer

Sam Clench

A reporter brought up Vladimir Putin's response to questions about his treatment of political opponents in Russia.

Putin compared his crackdown on activists demanding fair democratic elections to US law enforcement prosecuting insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol in January.

"That's a ridiculous comparison," Mr Biden said.

"It's one thing for literally criminals to break through a cordon, go into the Capitol, kill a police officer, and be held accountable. (It's another) for people to be objecting and marching and saying, 'You are not allowing me to speak freely.'

"They're very different criteria."

The Capitol Police officer Mr Biden mentioned, Brian Sicknick, suffered two strokes and died a day after the riot. Two insurrectionists are accused of assaulting him by spraying him with a chemical irritant.

The medical examiner said the events of January 6 "played a role in his condition", but ultimately he died of natural causes.

Biden warns of 'devastating' consequences

The first questioner brought up cybersecurity, laying out Russia's attempts to interfere in the last two US elections and the ransomware attacks originating from within its borders.

"Putin, in his press conference just now, accepted no responsibility for any misbehaviour," said Jonathan Lemire from The Associated Press.

He asked Joe Biden to name something "concrete" he had achieved on this front during the summit.

"He knows I will take action," Mr Biden said.

"We made it clear that we were not going to continue to allow this to go on. He knows there are consequences.

"It diminishes the standing of a country that is desperately trying to maintain its standing."

Lemire asked a follow-up, pushing Mr Biden to reveal what he will do if the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, dies.

"I made it clear to him that I believe the consequences of that would be devastating for Russia," said Mr Biden.

He want on to say that Russia could not afford to violate international norms, because that would erode its standing, and it needed investment from other countries to thrive.

That hasn't stopped Putin before.

US and Russia seek to avoid 'accidental war'

Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin had agreed to set up a "bilateral strategic stability dialogue".

"(That's) diplomatic speak for saying, get our military experts and our diplomats together to work on a mechanism that can lead to control of new and dangerous and sophisticated weapons that are coming on the scene now," he explained.

He said these new weapons raised the threat of "accidental war". Mr Biden hopes the dialogue with Russia will "reduce the risk of unintended conflict".

On cybersecurity, Mr Biden said he had given Mr Putin a list of "critical infrastructure" that should be off limits for cyberattacks.

"Of course, the principle is one thing. It has to be backed up by practice. Responsible countries need to take action against criminals who conduct ransomware activity on their territory," he said.

"So, we agreed to task experts in both our countries to work on specific understandings about what is off limits, and to follow up on specific cases that originate in either of our countries."

The Russian President was asked about cyberattacks during his own press conference. His response was to claim the US, not Russia, needed to stop them.

Mr Biden said he had reaffirmed America's commitment to the "sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine, and agreed to pursue diplomacy related to the Minsk agreements.

"It was important to meet in person, so there could be no mistake about what I wanted to communicate," he summed up.

"I did what I came to do."

He said the tone of the meeting was "good" and "positive", without any "strident action" being taken.

"It was not done in a hyperbolic atmosphere. That is too much of what's been going on," the President said.

He then started to take questions from reporters.

Biden says his agenda is 'not against Russia'

Joe Biden has started his media conference.

"I know there was a lot of hype around this meeting, but it's pretty straightforward for me," he said.

"President Putin and I share a unique responsibility to manage the relationship between two powerful and proud countries. A relationship that has to be stable and predictable. We should be able to cooperate when it's in our mutual interest.

"Where we have differences, I wanted President Putin to understand why I say what I say, and why I do what I do, and how we'll respond to specific kinds of actions that harm American interests.

"I told President Putin my agenda is not against Russia, or anyone else. It's for the American people.

"I also told him no president could keep faith with the American people if they did not speak out to defend our democratic values, universal and fundamental freedoms that all people have, in our view. That's part of the DNA of our country.

"So human rights is always going to be on the table, I told him. It's not about going after Russia when they violate human rights, it's about who we are.

"That's why we're going to raise our concerns about cases like Alexei Navalny. I made it clear to President Putin that we will continue to raise issues of fundamental human rights."

In his own press conference earlier, Putin made it clear he had no intention of changing his treatment of political opponents, including Mr Navalny.



That's it from Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin's press conference is over.

He said some more vaguely nice and diplomatic things about Joe Biden before leaving, calling him "balanced" and "very constructive". He said they were speaking "the same language".

"It makes no sense to try to scare each other. People sit down at the negotiating table to establish relations, not to intimidate each other," said Mr Putin.

That said, neither leader invited the other to visit their own country.

We expect Mr Biden to hold his own media conference shortly.



'What are you so afraid of?': Putin confronted

Vladimir Putin continued this pattern of being broadly positive about his meeting with Joe Biden and then labelling the US a hypocrite.

"President Biden is an experienced statesman. Our one-on-one conversation took almost two hours. It's not every world leader that gets this kind of attention," he said at one point.

"He is very different from President Trump."

But in response to another question about his treatment of political opponents back in Russia, he again criticised the US.

"The list of your political opponents who are dead, imprisoned or jailed is long. Alexei Navalny's organisation calls for free and fair elections (and) an end to corruption, but Russia has outlawed that organisation, calling it extremist, and you have now prevented anyone who supports him to run for office," said ABC News reporter Rachel Scott.

"So my question is, what are you so afraid of?"

Mr Putin started by repeating his earlier answer, essentially implying his political opponents in Russia were shills for the US. He called them "foreign agents".

He accused Mr Navalny's organisation of calling for "mass disorder" and violence against the authorities.

"America, just recently, had very severe events after the killing of an African-American, and an entire movement developed known as Black Lives Matter," he said.

"What we saw was disorder, destruction, violations of the law, et cetera. We feel sympathy for the United States, but we don't want that to happen on our territory, and we're doing our utmost in order to not allow it to happen.

"Fear has nothing to do with anything."

The reporter came back at him.

"You didn't answer my question, sir. If all your political opponents are dead, in prison, poisoned, doesn't that send a message that you do not want a fair political fight?" she asked.

Mr Putin tried to draw an equivalence between Russia's oppression of political dissent and the charges laid against Americans who stormed Congress in the Capitol riot on January 6.

"As for who is killing whom, or throwing whom in jail - people came to the US Congress with political demands. Over 400 people had criminal charges placed on them. They face prison sentences. They are being called domestic terrorists," said Putin.

"Some people died. One of the people that died was shot on the spot by police, though they were not threatening the police with any weapons. In many countries, the same thing happens that happens in our country."

To be super, super clear about this: Alexei Navalny and other Russian activists are fighting for fair democratic elections in Russia. The Trump supporters who overran the Capitol in January, believing the former US president's lies about election fraud, were attempting to overturn the result of a fair democratic election and install the loser as president.

Not the same thing.

The person Putin referred to, Ashli Babbitt, was shot dead by a Capitol Police officer as she attempted to force her way through a barricade and enter the House of Representatives chamber.



Putin grilled on treatment of his opponents

A CNN reporter asked Vladimir Putin to describe the dynamic between himself and Joe Biden. Was it hostile or friendly?

"I think there was no hostility. Quite the contrary," Mr Putin said.

"We don't share the same positions in many areas. But I think both sides showed a willingness to understand one another and to find ways to bring our positions closer together.

"The talks were quite productive."

The reporter also asked Mr Putin whether he had committed to stop carrying out cyberattacks on the US, stop threatening Ukraine's security, and stop cracking down on his political opposition in Russia.

"As for cybersecurity, we reached an agreement, chiefly that we will start negotiations on that. I think that's extremely important," said Mr Putin.

He then sought to deflect blame for cyberattacks, suggesting it was the US, not Russia, that needed to rein them in.

"Cybersecurity is incredibly important in the world in general, and it's also important in Russia," he said.

Mr Putin ended his answer without addressing Ukraine or his crackdown on political opposition in Russia, so the reporter tried again, repeating himself.

"I didn't hear that part of the question," Mr Putin claimed.

"Maybe it wasn't interpreted, or maybe you just decided to ask a second question."

(The initial question was crystal clear.)

On Ukraine, he gave no ground, insisting the Minsk agreements be implemented. Those agreements were negotiated years ago, when Ukraine was worried about losing more territory, and therefore they favoured Russia. They include semi-autonomy for occupied territories in eastern Ukraine.

Mr Putin claimed Mr Biden had agreed that the Minsk agreements must be the basis for progress going forward in Ukraine. It will be interesting to see whether Mr Biden backs him up on that.

He then turned to the last part of the question, regarding his treatment of political opponents in Russia - specifically Alexei Navalny, who was first poisoned and then imprisoned.

Mr Putin refused to use Mr Navalny's name.

"This person knew that he was breaching the laws," he said.

"I'd like to point out that he deliberately ignored the requirements of the laws.

"He ignored the law. He knew that he was then being investigated, and he came back deliberately. He did what he wanted to do. What can you say?

"As for people like him in the systemic opposition, unfortunately the format of the press conference does not allow me to get into this in depth, but here's what I have to say.

"The US has announced that Russia is its enemy, its adversary. US legislation has a provision that says the US needs to support the rules and the order of democratic administration in our country, and needs to support political organisations.

"If Russia is an enemy, then what organisations will America support in Russia? I don't think the ones that are strengthening the Russian Federation. I think it will be the ones restraining it.

"How should we feel about that? I think it's clear that we should be cautious about it. But we are going to act exclusively within the confines of Russian law."

That's a lot of words to say he's going to keep oppressing his political opposition.

US and Russian ambassadors will return to their posts

Vladimir Putin is holding his solo media conference first.

He said the two presidents agreed their ambassadors, who have been staying in their own countries in recent months due to the tensions between the US and Russia, will return to their posts "permanently".

That means America's ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, will go back to Moscow, and his counterpart Anatoly Antonov will return to Washington.

Mr Putin said he did know exactly when that would happen.

Summit ends, much sooner than expected

Ahead of time, the White House indicated it expected the summit to last for four to five hours.

Well, it's already over. The second meeting, with more advisers present, reportedly ended at 5.05pm local time.

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spent just two hours and 38 minutes together, well short of the four hours expected.

The US President has now left Villa La Grange.

Originally published as 'What the hell?': Biden's temper erupts