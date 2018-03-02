Menu
Tom's brother-in-law Alan with the recaptured barramundi
Offbeat

WHAT THE FISH: CQ fisherman reels in same barra years later

by Jessica Powell
2nd Mar 2018 6:00 AM

A BARRAMUNDI stocked in Bedford Weir on the Mackenzie River in October 2014 has been a one in a million catch.

First measuring in at 160mm, the fish was reeled in by a local fisherman one fine September day in 2017.

Now measuring 860mm and 500km from where it was first tagged, the fish channelled its inner Dory and "just kept swimming."

Then, in January 2018 the barramundi landed on the line of Gladstone Water Board Hatchery worker Tom Hayes.

 

The journey of a one-in-a-million catch. Initially tagged in Bedford Weir, the Barramundi was recaptured in the Fitzroy River, released and then recaptured in the Calliope River.
Out fishing in the Calliope River with his sister and brother-in-law, Tom celebrated his 900mm barramundi catch.

However, this wasn't the first time Tom and this barramundi had met.

To Tom's "shock" he discovered the tag in this fish was in fact his own, having tagged this fish 4 years previously.

This catch just proves, "AnyFIN is possible."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
