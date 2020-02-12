What the duck!?: Rubber duck mystery quacked

Angel Dare's dad returned to his car at the pub to find a rubber duck taped to it.

IT’S a mystery that has many asking, “what the duck?”

Ross Dare found a rubber duck taped to his car on February 1 after leaving it overnight at the Club Hotel. His daughter Angel Dare shared the incident in a Gladstone Facebook group where people queried if he hadn’t paid his bill or if the town had just gone quackers.

It turned out to be a joke between Mr Dare and bar staff Emma Nicolosi.

Mrs Nicolosi said she had “banter” with Mr Dare, who has been going to the Club Hotel for more than 22 years, and had previously covered his car in fake spider webs.

Ms Dare had no idea the post would blow up.

“It has been kind of nice knowing most of the Gladstone community are playing Nancy Drew over a rubber duck,” she said.